Dubai, UAE: House of Shipping, a leading provider of strategy development to execution services for the logistics and maritime sectors, today announced an agreement with InfoSun to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India to support Exol.

Exol is the first commercially available Robotic Logistics Platform serving manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies, brands and retailers. The GCC will strengthen Exol’s ability to significantly scale operations, expand technical and operational talent and support continued platform growth. Exol is backed by two industry leaders, combining Symbotic’s expertise in warehouse automation with SoftBank’s global leadership in physical AI.

InfoSun will contribute digital engineering and consulting expertise, supporting application development, data and operational systems.

House of Shipping brings strategy-to-execution expertise across end-to-end logistics and maritime operations, supporting organisations with consulting capabilities including legal, human resources, finance and tax, information technology, process and transformation, marketing and Global Capability Centres. The firm works with clients to design, and implement robust strategies and operating models that deliver sustainable, long-term competitive advantages.

The 12,000+ square-foot GCC, located in Chennai and Mumbai with capacity for more than 150 professionals, will support Exol’s warehouse and fulfilment operations and ongoing platform development. The centre is designed to improve operational efficiency, system performance and speed to scale as Exol expands its global footprint.

Ashfaque Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of Exol, said, “This partnership enables us to tap into world-class talent to accelerate the launch and continued growth of our platform. Building this Global Capability Centre is a critical step in scaling Exol’s operations and delivering a fulfilment infrastructure that is commercially available, reliable and accessible to companies globally.”

Asim Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer of Infosun, commented, "The establishment of this new Global Capability Centre is a testament to our deepened partnership with our key logistics customer Exol. It moves beyond traditional outsourcing to become a strategic hub for innovation, leveraging advanced technology, and top-tier global talent to drive digital transformation and give a competitive edge in a complex supply chain landscape.”

Ardavan Bayat, Global Chief Process and Transformation Officer at House of Shipping, added, “We are pleased to partner with InfoSun and apply our expertise to establish a new Global Capability Centre for Exol in India. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our commitment to delivering integrated, best-in-class logistics solutions. With our proven experience in building and scaling GCCs, we aim to set a new benchmark for efficiency, scalability and service excellence across global supply chains.”End

About House of Shipping

Established in 2020, House of Shipping provides a broad spectrum of consulting to execution services, encompassing Legal Services, Human Resources, Finance and Tax, Information Technology, Process and Transformation, Marketing and Global Capability Centres.

Headquartered in Dubai with its own Global Capability Centre in Chennai and Mumbai, India, House of Shipping stands as a trusted partner for clients from various sectors.

About Exol

Exol is the first commercially available Robotic Logistics Platform™ combining advanced robotics, AI-enabled software, and a fulfilment and transportation network that gives brands and retailers access to enterprise-grade capabilities with unmatched flexibility.

About InfoSun

Infosun is a mature, expert-led digital transformation partner, combining strong capabilities in AI, engineering, automation, data and quality services. With a wide industry reach and a massive technology ecosystem, they deliver end-to-end solutions. Their emphasis on automation, DevOps, and strategic innovation, backed by rich partnerships, makes them a credible choice for enterprises aiming for modern, agile and reliable digital transformation.

