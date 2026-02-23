Dubai, UAE — MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform in emerging and global markets, announced a new partnership with Wayl, a local payment solutions provider, checkout engine, and merchant of record supporting global and regional businesses entering the Iraqi market.

The partnership marks an important step in MoneyHash’s ongoing strategy to support geographic expansion across complex emerging markets. By working with Wayl, MoneyHash extends its reach into Iraq, enabling businesses to navigate local payment requirements through trusted, market-specific infrastructure, while supporting expansion into an e-commerce platform in Iraq that aligns with local market needs.

Expanding Access to Local Payment Methods in Iraq

Entering new markets often requires a deep understanding of local payment preferences, regulatory considerations, and operational realities. As a payment orchestration platform, MoneyHash helps address this challenge by supporting merchants in accessing key Iraqi payment methods through Wayl, including international card schemes as well as widely used local wallets and bank-based payment options.

“Expanding into markets like Iraq requires more than technical reach. It requires local understanding and trusted partners,” said Nader Abdelrazik, Co-Founder and CEO of MoneyHash. “Our partnership with Wayl reflects our approach to market expansion: working with strong local players to help businesses access new geographies while navigating payment complexity with confidence.”

MoneyHash continues to focus on enabling access to high-growth markets by supporting diverse payment ecosystems and collaborating with regional partners. The partnership with Wayl reinforces this commitment, opening new opportunities for businesses seeking to operate in Iraq and build scalable commerce operations within an e-commerce platform in the Middle East.

Supporting Regional Growth Through Local Expertise

Wayl plays a critical role in enabling payment acceptance and checkout experiences tailored to the Iraqi market. As a local payment solutions provider and merchant of record, Wayl supports businesses with market entry, localized payment flows, and operational readiness, helping reduce the friction typically associated with launching in new geographies and supporting merchants operating through an e-commerce platform in Iraq.

“Iraq represents a high-potential market with unique payment dynamics,” said Ali Ismail, Founder of Wayl. “Partnering with MoneyHash allows us to support global and regional merchants entering Iraq with localized payment solutions and the operational structure they need to succeed in the market.”

Following this partnership, Wayl continues to act as a key local enabler for businesses entering Iraq, combining deep market knowledge with operational execution. Wayl helps businesses establish a reliable presence in the Iraqi market and operate confidently within an e-commerce platform in Iraq, while navigating local requirements and customer payment behaviors.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integrations through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into a competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.

About Wayl

Wayl is a Baghdad-based fintech startup founded in 2021 that operates as a payment aggregator, facilitator, and e-commerce platform in Iraq. It enables merchants to accept payments from various sources, including Visa, MasterCard, and widely used local wallets in Iraq such as ZainCash, and First Iraqi Bank (FIB). As a local payment solutions provider, checkout engine, and merchant of record, Wayl helps global and regional businesses enter and operate in the Iraqi market by supporting local payment methods and market-specific requirements.

