Manama – Aljazira Bank - one of the leading financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - concluded a specialized training program under the “Future Leaders” initiative program in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), during a closing ceremony held at the Institute’s premises in Bahrain Bay. The event was attended by a number of senior executives from both entities, with the participation of a select group of youth from across the GCC countries.

The program comes as part of Aljazira Bank’s sustainability and human capital development initiatives, reflecting its investment in developing young leaders and advancing professional capabilities. It aims to equip banking and financial talent capable of supporting national economic growth and strengthening the competitiveness of the financial sector, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.BIBF was responsible for the design and delivery of the training program, which spanned five days and focused on developing leadership skills, entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial technologies (FinTech), including applications of artificial intelligence and trading simulations, in addition to enhancing strategic thinking, project management, team-building, and decision-making skills.

The program also included field visits to several national institutions, including the Bahrain Bourse to observe the trading floor, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) to learn about digital banking experiences, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) to gain insights into the Kingdom of Bahrain’s investments related to the financial sector, and The Benefit Company to learn about its financial technology solutions.

The closing ceremony featured a showcase of the program outcomes and participants’ projects, as well as the recognition of graduates in appreciation of their commitment and engagement throughout the camp. The ceremony was attended by a number of Aljazira Bank officials, alongside BIBF’s team of experts and trainers.

Mr. Faisal bin Mashhour Al Mansour, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Capital, Corporate Strategy and Support Group at Aljazira Bank, said: “Investing in the development of young leaders is a fundamental pillar of sustainable institutional performance. This program reflects the Bank’s continued approach to building banking talent capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector. Our partnership with BIBF demonstrates our commitment to providing applied learning experiences aligned with regional standards, contributing to the refinement of leadership skills and enhancing participants’ professional readiness, in support of our ambition to prepare future leaders equipped to innovate and make informed decisions in a competitive and evolving business environment.”

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated: “We are proud of our partnership with Aljazira Bank in delivering the Future Leaders program, which reflects the mutual trust between both institutions and the Institute’s regional role in designing and delivering specialised leadership programs. This program reaffirms our commitment to supporting human capital development initiatives across the GCC through practical programs that align with the needs of the future economy.”

The conclusion of this training phase under the “Future Leaders” program reflects the institutional partnership between both parties in developing young leaders and supporting human capital development initiatives in the region, contributing to the preparation of qualified talent capable of supporting and achieving economic development objectives across the GCC region.

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain, is the Kingdom’s leading provider of professional training and education. The Institute plays a vital role in human capital development, offering internationally recognised programs across a wide range of disciplines.

With a global reach extending to over 64 countries, BIBF is recognised as a world-class training and education provider. Its areas of specialisation include Banking & Finance, Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, Insurance, Leadership & Management, as well as Academic and Executive Development Programmes — delivered in partnership with renowned institutions regionally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bibf.com or contact media@bibf.com | +973 17815596.

About Aljazira Bank

Aljazira Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, committed to enhancing the financial wellbeing of individuals, businesses, and institutions through specialized and integrated wealth management solutions. The Bank’s approach is built on deep client understanding and long-term relationships.

The Bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the corporate sector and a key supporter of small and medium-sized enterprises, while leading digital transformation through advanced platforms such as Aljazira Online and its mobile applications—offering customers a seamless and secure banking experience anytime, anywhere.