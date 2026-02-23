Manama, Bahrain – stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has announced the launch of a flagship campaign to celebrate its 3rd anniversary and the holy month of Ramadan. The campaign reaffirms stc pay’s commitment to rewarding its customers, offering a new prize every day throughout the month.

"30 days ,30 gifts" campaign invites all stc pay customers to log in to the app daily to unlock a new, unique reward. The daily rewards range from instant cashback and exclusive discounts to entries into weekly raffle draws for premium prizes. This initiative is designed to enhance daily engagement and solidify stc pay's positioning as the most rewarding digital wallet in Bahrain.

The campaign features a wide array of valuable prizes, including the chance for three lucky winners to drive away in their dream car. In addition, customers can win from a pool of devices, special gifts, and travel tickets. The campaign also embraces the spirit of Ramadan with exclusive dining offers for Iftar and Ghabga at selected hotels and restaurants across the Kingdom.

With this campaign, stc pay continues to elevate the customer experience and celebrate milestones by giving back, not just during Ramadan, but as part of its long-term strategy to deliver continuous value and innovation to its customers.