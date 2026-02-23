Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, expressed its appreciation for the recognition it received for its role as Diamond Sponsor of the 6th edition of the Taqdeer Award, a prestigious national initiative recognizing excellence and outstanding institutional achievements across the UAE.

Winners of the sixth edition of the Taqdeer Award were honoured during a special ceremony held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council and President of the UAE Olympic Committee, underscoring the award’s significance in promoting responsible corporate practices and institutional excellence across sectors.

During the ceremony, BHM Capital was represented by its Chairman, Sheikh Dr. Ammar Nasser Ahmad Nasser Almualla, who received a commemorative trophy in recognition of the company’s Diamond Sponsorship. The commemorative trophy was handed over by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, President of the Taqdeer Award.

The event was also attended by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Ayman Ghoneim, reflecting senior leadership’s commitment to supporting impactful national initiatives.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of BHM Capital — a milestone reflecting two decades of growth, market leadership, and contribution to the UAE’s financial sector. As the company enters its third decade, it reaffirms its commitment to building on its legacy through a forward-looking strategy focused on innovation, expansion, and sustainable value creation.

BHM Capital’s sponsorship of the Taqdeer Award aligns with its broader commitment to supporting meaningful national initiatives. Backing platforms such as Taqdeer forms part of the company’s ongoing social responsibility efforts, reinforcing its dedication not only to financial markets but also to community development and institutional excellence across the UAE.

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, commented: “Our participation as Diamond Sponsor of the Taqdeer Award reflects our firm belief in recognizing excellence and supporting initiatives that positively contribute to the UAE’s development journey. As we celebrate 20 years of growth, we remain focused on building a stronger future — one rooted in innovation, responsibility, and long-term impact.”

BHM Capital continues to strengthen its role as a responsible corporate partner within the UAE.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

For any media queries, please contact:

Abir Hammad