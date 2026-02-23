Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM), the world’s leading issuer of Shari’ah-compliant short-term liquidity management instruments, has successfully completed the reissuance of USD 1.210 billion short-term Ṣukūk across five different tenors: two-week, one-, three-, six-, and twelve-months.

The five series were competitively priced as follows:

3.85% for USD 180 million (2-week); 3.90% for USD 355 million (1-month); 3.95% for USD 540 million (3-month); 3.85% for USD 85 million (6-month); and, 3.85% for USD 50 million (12-month).

Demand was strong and broad-based, with robust participation from the IILM’s network of Primary Dealers alongside a diverse range of institutional investors across multiple jurisdictions. Total bids reached USD 3.04 billion, translating into an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51 times, reflecting continued investor confidence in the IILM’s hiqh-quality short-dated Islamic instruments amid evolving global market conditions.

The transaction marks the IILM’s fourth Ṣukūk auction year-to-date, bringing total issuances in 2026 to USD 4.48 billion across 17 Ṣukūk series of varying maturities. All issuances were conducted under the IILM’s USD 8.5 billion short-term Ṣukūk Issuance Programme, rated “A-1” by S&P Global Ratings and “F1” by Fitch Ratings.

The IILM’s short-term Sukῡk is distributed by a diversified and growing network of 16 primary dealers globally, namely Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Baraka Turk, Affin Islamic Bank, AlRayan Bank, Boubyan Bank, CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, Dukhan Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Golden Global Investment Bank, Jaiz Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Kuwait International Bank, Maybank Islamic Berhad, Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

The IILM is a regular issuer of short-term Ṣukūk across varying tenors and amounts to cater to the liquidity needs of institutions offering Islamic financial services. The IILM will continue to reissue its short-term liquidity instruments monthly as scheduled in its issuance calendar.

About the IILM

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) is an international organisation established on 25 October 2010 by central banks, monetary authorities and multilateral organisations to develop and issue short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border liquidity management for institutions that offer Islamic financial services (IIFS).

The current members of the IILM Governing Board are the central banks and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the multilateral Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Membership of the IILM is open to central banks, monetary authorities, financial regulatory authorities or government ministries or agencies that have regulatory oversight of finance or trade and commerce, and multilateral organisations.

The IILM is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

