Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, brings to life traditional Emirati Ramadan experiences through thoughtful moments across different touch points for guests around the world, celebrating the start of the holy month and inviting guests to share in the rich Emirati culture the airline proudly reflects.

Turky Alhammadi, Director Product and Hospitality at Etihad Airways, says, "We are delighted to offer our guests a thoughtful experience this Ramadan, sharing beloved traditions and flavours inspired by the Emirati hospitality we champion and bringing a sense of community to our guests across the network. This sacred time is an opportunity to bring our guests together through authentic flavours, meaningful gestures, and a deep respect for the traditions that define this holy month, reflecting Etihad’s commitment to cultural connection and elevated hospitality. This year, we’ve enriched the guest journey with added moments of comfort, community, and reflection, both on the ground and in the skies.”

A Curated Culinary Journey

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Etihad offers guests a curated culinary journey savouring authentic Arabian flavours and traditional Ramadan favourites, made with fresh, regional ingredients to showcase the tastes of the UAE and demonstrate the airline’s commitment to premium and sustainable ingredients, inviting all guests travelling to Abu Dhabi and beyond to join in the festivities.

Beginning on the ground, guests choose from a wide selection of Ramadan-inspired dishes and iftar platters in the Business and First lounges at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as well as the Etihad Lounge at London Heathrow, with showstoppers like Arabic spiced grilled lobster complimented by sweet treats such as date kunafa or a rose and pomegranate mousse cake.

Guests travelling in premium cabins indulge in much of the same authentic flavours with dishes such as an Arabic mixed grill and a wide selection of desserts including Ramadan favourites like cardamom and date pudding, pistachio caramel cake with strawberries, saffron and orange cake or a rose and pomegranate mousse cake. Travellers can also opt for an Iftar platter or a Healthy Iftar Salad infused with rich Emirati flavours for something a little lighter across both the First and Business cabins across the network throughout Ramadan.

Economy passengers will be offered the same Emirati-infused Ramadan classics such as tender Arabic braised lamb or chicken on a bed of vermicelli rice topped with fragrant fried onions, cashews and raisins as a main and a choice of traditional Emirati delicacies for dessert.

For guests who are observing Ramadan where flight times fall outside of Iftar and Suhoor, the airline are gifting take-away bags before boarding or after disembarkation.

Ramadan on E-Box and in Abu Dhabi

Encouraging guests across every cabin to explore the traditions of Ramadan practised by different cultures globally, Etihad has thoughtfully curated a selection of Ramadan programmes and religious content to immerse in during the flight on the airline’s signature E-BOX entertainment system throughout March.

Ramadan content on E-Box will include a selection of cooking shows, including one featuring several artists demonstrating how to prepare a diverse range of beloved dishes for guests to follow along and be inspired to cook themselves. Furthermore, guests can explore how different cultures around the world celebrate Ramadan with a series that illustrates the diversity of the global Muslim community.

For guests spending time in Abu Dhabi, whether that be as a holiday destination, taking advantage of Etihad’s Stopover programme or those who call Abu Dhabi their home, the March edition of the airline’s inflight magazine, Beyond, will cover various events in Abu Dhabi and share recommendations for where visitors can experience the best Ramadan vibes around the city.

Umrah Travel

Etihad recently relaunched its direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Medina allowing guests travelling for Umrah during Ramadan a direct and seamless connection to the holy city. The route operates four times per week since its launch in November 2025.

