Healthy treat manufacturer adds more silver to its trophy cabinet

Dubai: Marcela Sancho, co-founder of everyone’s favourite market-leading ice treats on a stick company, House of Pops, is celebrating winning The Retailer category of the 2023 Women SME Leaders Awards.

The second edition of the awards, organised by Entrepreneur Middle East magazine, is a celebration of women business leaders across the Middle East and Africa. The Awards – held virtually on May 2, recognise and further empower women-owned and run SMEs across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Marcela says: “As a woman running an expanding business, I’ve always tried to shape House of Pops as a female-forward enterprise, and this award feels like recognition of that. I’m delighted! The judges said they were looking for a company leader in this vast region who shows outstanding leadership skills, healthy business growth and works to create a diversified working environment.”

The awards are designed to highlight the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic region – and House of Pops has created a market-defining dessert and treat range that is disrupting the traditional dessert market.

In just five years, House of Pops has risen to become the leading health and wellness pop manufacturer in the region, famous for its plant-based, five-ingredient pops and bars. Its iconic brightly coloured stores, kiosks, carts and pop-ups are hard to miss.

The company also took the MEED-GlobalData SME of the Year Award 2022, underlining its forward-thinking approach to crafting a business that holds happiness, staff welfare and the environment at the heart of its mission.