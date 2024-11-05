Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HKS, the renowned global design firm, is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming Cityscape Global conference in Riyadh, showcasing its commitment to redefining the Future of Living and aligning with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030. With a well-established presence in Riyadh, HKS offers the Saudi community a local gateway to a network of award-winning architects, planners, and designers dedicated to innovative, functional, and culturally resonant design.

As a carbon-neutral firm, HKS holds a forward-thinking approach to sustainable design, driven by the philosophy, "The future isn't happening to us; we are its creators." With this ethos, HKS will present an array of interactive exhibits at Booth H3.L03, highlighting some of the world’s most ambitious GIGA projects and groundbreaking innovations that aim to reshape how people live, work, and interact within their environments.

Cityscape Global Presentation: "The Blueprint for Next-Gen Sports Experiences"

A key highlight of HKS’s presence at Cityscape Global will be their presentation, “The Blueprint for Next-Gen Sports Experiences,” scheduled for November 13 at 15:00. This insightful presentation will offer a visionary look into the future of sports facilities and their evolving role in communities around the world.

Projects Highlighted at Cityscape Global

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about HKS’s impressive portfolio of projects in Saudi Arabia, including:

King’s College Hospital Jeddah – An upcoming healthcare facility dedicated to delivering world-class medical services.

AMAALA Triple Bay Marina Yacht Club – A luxurious waterfront destination designed to offer unparalleled experiences for yacht enthusiasts and visitors.

The Arena in Diriyah – An iconic venue set to become a hub for sports, entertainment, and cultural events.

Through these projects and more, HKS is committed to creating spaces that honor local heritage while providing functional and aesthetically compelling designs that contribute to a vibrant future for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Connect with HKS at Cityscape Global

HKS invites attendees to visit Booth H3.L03 to engage with their team, explore innovative exhibits, and experience first-hand how they are shaping a future where architecture, sustainability, and community coexist harmoniously.

To learn more, visit hksinc.com/our-offices/riyadh

www.hksinc.com

About HKS

HKS creates transformative designs that enrich lives and enhance communities. Our global team of experts collaborates with clients to deliver elegant solutions to complex issues. From iconic gathering places to healing environments, our designs are driven by research, technology, and a deep understanding of human needs. We don’t just design places, we create experiences that inspire, engage, and empower.