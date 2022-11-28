Often the most cherished memories are made when you live life to the fullest each day or when you take the path less traveled. Whether you are dropping off the kids to a mall or exploring the Jebel Akhdar’s mountain range with friends, the Audi Q7’s great performance, spacious interiors and powerful engines give you the freedom of being you.

The tremendous capability of this model not only allows you to experience secluded sights otherwise inaccessible, but also live on the road in luxury.

If you are looking for a high performing SUV that is a winner on the tarmac, but also possesses the ability to carry you off the beaten path, then the Audi Q7 is a vehicle you must consider.

Better than the best, the Audi Q7 features capable powertrain options, innovative off-road capabilities, and advanced tech features to help you outperform even when the asphalt turns to gravel.

With a striking look that is captured the hearts of countless drivers all over the world, Audi Q7 balances off-road and on-road capability with bespoke luxury like no other vehicle. Entirely modern, and ready for all challenges, the V6 gasoline engine in the Q7 is charged by a monoturbo. It boasts of 250 kW, 500 Nm of torque, from zero to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds, 250 km/h top speed. The Audi Q7 is coupled with an eight-speed tiptronic and the quattro permanent all-wheel drive.

The standard mild hybrid technology plays a key part in the efficiency of the engines. In customer operation, this technology can reduce consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers. If the driver takes their foot off the accelerator at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h, the Audi Q7 recuperates energy, rolls in idle or coasts for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off.

An intricately appointed interior featuring great materials and thorough attention to detail helps owners take in their surroundings in complete comfort. Whether with five or seven seats – the Audi Q7 blends prestige with practical everyday qualities. The Audi Q7 outshines its direct competitors with interior length as well as headroom and elbow room in the front and rear. A host of storage compartments, a new compartment in the instrument panel as well as the generous load capacity provides superior practical utility value.

The Audi Q7 demonstrates the hallmark SUV elements in the current design language. It bears the large octagon-shaped Singleframe, with six upright slats providing the structure. As such, the SUV looks even more powerful. The two-part side air inlets have a much more expressive line, just like the sill area that underscores the large SUV’s ground clearance and, in turn, its off-road capabilities. The headlights, optionally in HD Matrix LED technology with Audi laser light, emphasize the width of the full-size model with their contour and light signature. On the restyled rear, a striking aluminum strip creates the visual connection between the flat rear lights with their technical-looking graphics and carries forward the horizontal body line. The designers achieved the clear view with taut, flat surfaces, which span the entire width particularly in the license plate region.

The sporty on road and powerful off-road Audi Q7 has enhanced dynamic attributes. The electromechanical active roll stabilization is available as an option for the large SUV. With a sporty driving style, the focus is on optimum roll compensation – the tendency of the car to lean into the bend is reduced substantially. All-wheel steering is also optionally available: the rear wheels turn by up to 5 degrees in the opposite direction at low speed, which increases agility. On the highway these wheels steer slightly in the same direction to promote stability. Thanks to the combination of these high-tech systems, the Audi Q7 is extremely maneuverable, precise and agile in urban traffic and on hairpin bends. In contrast, the Q7 behaves as a highly comfortable, confident touring SUV with excellent ride comfort on freeways – particularly in conjunction with the adaptive air suspension.

It also provides variable ground clearance and prepares the Audi Q7 with its standard quattro drive for terrain off the beaten track. The appropriate off-road mode can be selected via the Audi drive select dynamic handling system with its seven profiles. Air suspension comes standard on all seven-seater Q7 models.

The cockpit architecture harmonizes perfectly with the new, digital operating concept, which incorporates two large touchscreens. They provide haptic and acoustic feedback when clicking on the touch controls.

Whether it is a family outing to the restaurant, or you are looking to explore the deserts, the Q7 will surpass every one of your expectations.

To find out more about Audi’s popular models, visit www.audi-oman.com

About Audi:

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 17 locations in 11 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2019 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of € 55.7 billion and an operating profit of € 4.5 billion. At present, about 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was established through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005. The current Middle East model range comprises the Audi A3, S3 and S3 Sportback, A4 and S4, the A5/S5 Coupe and Sportback, RS5 Sportback, the A6, S6, RS6 Avant, A7, S7, RS7, A8, A8 L and S8, the Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, RS Q3 Sportback, Q5 & SQ5, Q7, Q8, RS Q8, R8, e-tron, e-tron Sportback and RS e-tron GT.

About Premium Motors:

Premium Motors is the official importer of Audi and Volkswagen in Oman. The leading automobile agency is a subsidiary of the Alfardan Group, which is renowned for delivering luxury brands and superior customer experience across a wide range of industries. Alfardan Group has achieved remarkable success and set high benchmarks in the automotive sector in the region as they are founded around traditional family values and categorical pledge to integrity, premium service, and social responsibility.

Alfardan Group has established itself as one of the leading family-owned conglomerates in the region for the past 60 years. It has created new standards of excellence within its diverse portfolio which has grown to include ventures in jewellery, exchange, property development, automotive, hospitality, marine and investment.

Spread across three floors in Alfardan Heights, Premium Motors’ state-of-the-art showroom stands on a 10,000 square-meter area. Its aftersales facility is backed by a full complement of trained staff and diagnostic technologies. The focus and vision of the dealer is to provide the finest service to Audi and Volkswagen customers in Oman.