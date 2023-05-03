Hertz International showcases and discusses fleet evolution and future mobility innovations at Arabian Travel Market 2023

Dubai, UAE: Part of the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group, Hertz UAE is the official franchise of Hertz - one of the world’s largest car rental brands. The well-established national franchise now aims to be at the forefront of the green mobility transition, having already become the first car rental brand in the country to introduce fully electric vehicles in its portfolio.

Today the car rental giant has over 11,000 vehicles in operation in the UAE, 15% of which are either fully electric or hybrid vehicles. Volvo and Polestar feature within Hertz’s green mobility portfolio, with plans to soon include the BYD range. BYD is the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer having sold nearly 3 million NEVs till date; the brand was recently introduced into the UAE with Al-Futtaim Automotive as their regional distributors.

Hertz UAE has plans to further electrify the range, which makes a definitive statement, as they have the most diverse car rental offering in the market - ranging from small sedans to luxurious full-size SUVs, from commercial pick-up trucks to large passenger buses. Conducting nearly 20,000 transactions a month from its widespread network of 13 branches across the country, Hertz UAE has the capability to drive EV adoption at scale. The company believes the UAE is the perfect platform to steer this transition, as the country is strongly committed to making headway towards the UAE Net-Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and shape a modern, digital economy with sustainability at its core.

Taking a cue from the future mobility aspirations of the country, Hertz UAE also launched its digital platform early in 2021 and introduced new products like Drive Green part of the Flexible Monthly Packages to meet the rising demand for innovative mobility solutions from customers. Today, 70% of new business opportunities come from the digital channels while online booking has nearly doubled since the platform’s launch.

Hertz is participating at the Arabian Travel Market 2023, the region’s leading travel and tourism event that is putting a spotlight on Net Zero Travel this year as its main theme.

Hertz UAE is also present at the event to showcase the new fully-electric Polestar 2 for its fleet partners and share how they are localizing Hertz’s global sustainable mobility strategies. Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Finance and Hertz UAE, Alexander Maas shared, “Electrification, technology, and innovation are the inevitable future of the mobility sector. We are proud to have partners like Hertz who believe in setting bold strategies to continue leading the way forward. Our focus remains on fulfilling our electric vision by ensuring we deliver a whole support system, a fully functioning ecosystem, to all our electric and hybrid vehicle customers – be they corporate or individual renters. At Al-Futtaim Automotive, we have also introduced our own brand of charging technology and unique new packages like Drive Green, which allows customers to rent electric or hybrid vehicles from one month to several months on their own terms, completely hassle-free. This will help make the switch to green mobility, more convenient and seamless.”

Starting from 1st May, for two weeks, Hertz UAE will feature its Drive Green service with a cutting-edge display of electric and hybrid vehicles including the Polestar 2 and the Volvo XC40 at The Zone by Al-Futtaim – the new automotive experiential hub located at City Walk Boulevard, Building 10.

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com