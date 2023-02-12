In efforts of raising awareness of corporate volunteerism while fostering community development

Milan: Henkel Egypt is keen to provide unwavering support through various activities, including voluntary efforts, to ensure the wellbeing of underprivileged groups.

Saleh: We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Henkel Egypt to underline their distinguished role within the society.

Cairo – Henkel Egypt employees have volunteered in a clothing drive with the Egyptian Clothing Bank to sort and package donated clothes to be distributed to underprivileged families. This comes as part of Henkel Egypt’s social responsibility to achieve development in the community.

Henkel Egypt's voluntary efforts in cooperation with the Egyptian Clothing Bank aim to provide appropriate clothes to the underprivileged families, protecting them from the winter cold. These efforts are part of the company’s strategy that targets supporting local communities, especially the segments most in need; improving their livelihood and providing them with a decent life.

Commenting on the company’s recent initiative, Carol Milan, President and Managing Director of Henkel Egypt, said: “Henkel Egypt is an integral part of the community. We are keen to provide our unwavering support through various activities, including voluntary efforts to ensure the wellbeing of underprivileged groups. This initiative reflects our efforts in helping to enhance the livelihood of those in need while providing them with a decent life and basic necessities. We also aim at encouraging our employees to participate in similar volunteer work; raising their awareness of the importance of volunteerism and deepening their role in developing the community in a way that positively advances the state’s sustainable development strategy- Egypt Vision 2030.”

Manal Saleh, CEO of Egyptian Clothing Bank, expressed her gratitude with the voluntary participation of Henkel Egypt, stating: “We recognize the active participation of Henkel Egypt’s employees in helping sort and package the donated clothes and preparing them for the distribution to the underprivileged families in Egypt’s rural areas, representing the private sector’s role in fostering voluntary work. This helps us reach the largest possible number of underprivileged families all over Egypt; improving their livelihood and supporting them in coping with the difficult living conditions. We also look forward to deepening our cooperation with Henkel Egypt in the coming period to continue their distinguished role in the society.”

It is worth mentioning that Henkel Egypt completed over 2,146 hours of volunteer work in an array of activities during 2022. These efforts are part of its corporate social responsibility and sustainability strategy that is based on three main axes: Education, Environment, and providing Healthcare, in addition to Woman Empowerment. In cooperation with several NGOs, numerous initiatives have also been launched; such as visiting underprivileged villages and children’s hospitals, as well as conducting training for the company’s employees to promote the ethics of dealing with persons with disabilities; raising employees’ awareness of the ways to support and fully integrate persons with disabilities into the community as well as equality in the work environment.

About Henkel Egypt

Henkel began its business operations in Egypt in 1992 and it is continuing to develop its business on a sustainable basis. Henkel Egypt is proud to have established a fruitful relationship with Egyptian consumers and the Egyptian government through its pioneering consumer brands. Henkel Egypt’s three strongest brands are Persil, Pril and Palette. Henkel Egypt employs close to 600 employees. In addition to more than three thousand indirect jobs. Henkel offers excellent development and career opportunities in an international environment. Henkel prides itself as a leader in technology and is committed to technology transfer to the country and development of the Egyptian labor/youth through training and on-the-job development. Henkel is committed to operating sustainably in Egypt and is a responsible corporate citizen; it invests in the community and the environment it operates in as part of its global sustainability strategy and targets.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations, and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market of adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions, especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.7 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with concrete targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values, and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information at www.henkel.com