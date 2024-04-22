Following the Recent Exceptional Weather Event in UAE

The visit included a meeting with the chairman of the Fishermen's Associations, Chairman of the Ghalilah Fishermen’s Council in Ras Al Khaimah, and several heads of fishermen’s associations.

The visit included a meeting with a group of farmers in the Ghalilah region to discuss ways to improve support for national farms.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), visited the fishing port in the Ghalilah area in Ras Al Khaimah. She examined the port development project and received updates on the maintenance work underway as part of the efforts to enhance fishermen's ports across the country in collaboration with strategic partners.

The visit was prompted by the recent weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the UAE. It is also a part of the Ministry's continuous commitment to inspecting ports and facilities that assist fishermen and farmers, as well as ensuring quality services for all stakeholders nationwide.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak was accompanied by H.E. Mohammed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the MOCCAE; H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE; H.E. Marwan Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE; Dr. Ibrahim Al Jamali, Director of the Fisheries Department at MOCCAE; H.E. Sulaiman Al Khadeem, Chairman of the Fishermen’s Associations; Mohammed bin Aboud, Chairman of the Ghalilah Fishermen’s Council in Ras Al Khaimah; and a group of fishermen.

Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak emphasized the UAE's commitment to supporting fishermen and safeguarding this vital profession, which is a fundamental pillar of Emirati society's identity. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is dedicated to maintaining ongoing communication with fishermen, actively listening to their concerns, and addressing their requirements to promote the growth of fish stocks and bolster national food security.

HE Dr. Al Dahak said: “Our visit to the fishing port in the Ghalilah region is part of our ongoing efforts to inspect the port infrastructure and facilities under the Ministry's supervision to guarantee their safety, particularly following the recent exceptional weather event that led to unprecedented rainfall in the country a few days ago.”

Her Excellency highlighted that the port of Ghalilah boasts the highest levels of efficiency and offers fishermen a range of services that enhance their fishing activities in the region. She assured that the Ministry, through its relevant departments, will consistently monitor the status of different ports, facilities, and farms to ensure their upkeep and offer them full support, especially during the current challenging situation.

Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak expressed gratitude and appreciation for the collective efforts of all involved parties in the country in addressing the impacts of the recent rains. She extended best wishes for success to all participating teams, while also commending the Emirati community for its unity and solidarity during this challenging time.

HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak met with Mohammed bin Aboud, Chairman of the Ghalilah Fishermen’s Council in Ras Al Khaimah, along with a few fishermen. The discussions focused on the Ministry's services and organizational decisions designed to support fishermen and equip youth to uphold and carry on this profession. The meeting covered topics such as captain service and efforts to conserve, enhance, and maintain fish stocks. The meeting also addressed strategies for managing fishing seasons in Ghalilah and other related topics.

The fishermen conveyed their appreciation to MOCCAE for its attention to them. They were delighted as the fishing season for surface fishing began this year.

The visit also featured a dedicated session with a contingent of farmers from the Ghalilah region, during which HE Dr. Al Dahak deliberated on various issues pertinent to the farmers' requirements. Emphasis was placed on the Ministry's primary objective of ensuring the sustainability of national farms by rehabilitating them, implementing cutting-edge agricultural practices, enhancing the productivity of these farms, and effectively marketing products across all local markets.

roducts across all local markets.

