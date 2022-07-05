Mansoor Al Awar: HBMSU provides a comprehensive academic community that promotes a lifelong learning approach and gives younger generations the opportunity to lead in their careers

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), visited the Hatta Community Center to interact with learners of the region, and analyzed the progress of the educational processes in the Hatta region. H.E. Khalfan met with a group of alumni and learners at the university and discussed ways to support them at educational and professional levels.

The meeting was a result of HBMSU's keenness to interact with learners in order to ensure the sustainable development of skills, and maintain excellence and superiority in their chosen fields. Through the visit, HBMSU aims to contribute to government plans and programs to develop the Hatta region, by enhancing the educational and professional capabilities of the younger generations, as well as supporting and empowering students in Hatta to play their role in shaping the future of this region, in accordance with the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership.

During his meeting with the university learners, His Excellency was briefed on the institution’s activities in the Hatta region, highlighting the importance of HBMSU's role in providing the necessary educational support for students in the region, which is also in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, that support the educational structures in the Hatta region. H.E. Khalfan underlined how the university provides an integrated educational environment that incubates creativity and innovation, and meets the aspirations and needs of learners, alumni, and professionals alike to drive progress in the society, further enhancing the superiority of the UAE in the next fifty years. His Excellency also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Community Development Authority, praising its important role in supporting the university and providing appropriate facilities for educational purposes.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “The university offers a comprehensive academic community that promotes a lifelong learning approach and gives the younger generations an opportunity to lead in the respective professional paths. This is in response to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, who has made it a priority to support entrepreneurship, as a result of which, HBMSU is constantly working to open continuous channels of communication in order to support and develop the capabilities of learners and provide career guidance for graduates. This includes allowing students to actively participate in decision-making processes and providing all necessary resources to ensure the success and excellence of students and graduates.”

The meeting concluded with the learners and alumni expressing their gratitude to His Excellency Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim and His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, for their sincere efforts in providing support and guidance in their academic endeavors, and motivating them to pursue excellence in all aspects of life.

-Ends-

