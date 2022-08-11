The award is the highest accolade established by the Chinese government to commend foreign experts

Hayat Biotech is a joint venture between UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company G42 and Chinese pharmaceuticals company Sinopharm CNBG

Dubai, 2022 – Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi, senior consultant to UAE-based biotechnology leader Hayat Biotech, has been honored with the 2021 Chinese Government Friendship Award from Zhang Yiming, Chinese ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. The accolade is the highest award established by the Chinese government to commend foreign experts who have made outstanding contributions to China’s modernization, reform, and openness.

Attending the award ceremony was the UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs H.E. Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi; G42 Group CEO Xiao Peng; Hayat Biotech CEO Hongbin Cong and Deputy CEO Naser Al Yammahi, representatives from the Chinese institutions in the UAE, ethnic and overseas Chinese; teachers from Beijing’s Confucius Institute; and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi is the first Emirati to receive the Chinese Government's Friendship Award, which recognizes her prominence among numerous Emirati experts who support China-Arab cooperation. Dr. Al Kaabi is well renowned for her compassion, commitment to excellence, and vision to bring about international collaboration and innovation through her efforts with Hayat Biotech — a joint venture between UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, G42, and Chinese pharmaceuticals company Sinopharm CNBG.

Dr. Al Kaabi commented, "I am truly humbled to have received this award today. I cannot take credit for this alone – my contributions would not be possible without all the people who have been involved in the battle against COVID-19 from its onset, from front-liners to volunteers. I would also like to thank the UAE government for its wise leadership, guidance and trust in our clinical trials, which have been instrumental to increase our understanding of this virus, prevent its spread and uphold the safety of the community."

"As we all know, strategic alliances and collaborations are instrumental in mitigating the risks of global crises, and Dr. Al Kaabi has been fundamental to the great work Hayat Biotech has done to support communities across the UAE and China. That’s why this prestigious award is richly deserved by my esteemed colleague,” commented Hongbin Cong, CEO of Hayat Biotech. “The collaboration between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG has now extended beyond the UAE and is already showing international promise. We are working together to build a world-class facility that will radically advance the local and regional life sciences ecosystem. It is only when we work together, with a shared vision, that we can safeguard our communities from future pandemics."

Ambassador Zhang Yiming added that in the face of the protracted pandemic, China and the UAE have demonstrated a deep friendship and commitment to supporting each other through turbulent times, setting a global example of successful international cooperation.

Under the personal care and strategic leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and China’s President Xi Jinping, the China-Arab strategic partnership is developing rapidly. With the joint efforts of Dr. Al Kaabi and other industry experts, China and the UAE will continue to expand the development of vaccine biotechnology, enhance the level of health cooperation between the two nations, and raise the UAE's relations with China to new heights.

Naser Al Yammahi, Deputy CEO, Hayat Biotech commented, “At Hayat Biotech, we are very pleased and proud to have played an instrumental role in the fight against COVID-19. Our contribution was made possible due to the strategic alliance and friendship between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG. This partnership enabled us to push the boundaries of science and technology to develop holistic and scalable healthcare solutions to tackle the COVID-19 virus.Moving ahead, we look forward to creating innovative biotechnological solutions and providing the world with access to revolutionary, preventive healthcare.”

-Ends-