Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the global community reflects on the significant discussions that took place during COP28 in Dubai, HAYAH Insurance (HAYAH) reaffirms its commitment to spearheading sustainable change in the insurance industry by launching its “Aiming HAYAH: 2030” initiative.



The historic conference united delegates from over 200 countries under the experienced chairmanship of Sultan Al Jaber, where crucial progress was made on the Paris Agreement goals and strategies to accelerate the transition to clean energy. HAYAH Insurance proudly observed these critical conversations, seizing the momentum to enhance its sustainable business practices.



In the wake of COP28, HAYAH embraces a visionary path toward a sustainable and equitable future. HAYAH commits to ambitious, transformative goals that align with the global momentum towards environmental and social responsibility.



Aiming HAYAH: 2030



Climate Action Goals By 2030, HAYAH will redefine its investment strategy, committing to environmentally and socially responsible assets. HAYAH aims to allocate 10% of its portfolio to green bonds, renewable energy projects, and sustainable infrastructure, concurrently reducing its fossil fuel investments by half. HAYAH’s goal is steadfast: achieve carbon neutrality within its operations by the end of this decade, reducing emissions and investing in projects that offset its carbon footprint.



Business Ethics and Governance HAYAH’s ethical compass will guide our underwriting process by 2027, ensuring that environmental and social impacts are integral to our decision-making. By 2028, HAYAH will fully integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria into its investment policies and risk assessments, reflecting the core values in every business aspect.



Empowering Our People By 2024, HAYAH Insurance will foster a robust culture of sustainability. HAYAH is committed to educating its employees, promoting green practices in the workplace, and inspiring involvement in the sustainability journey. HAYAH has pledged to engage stakeholders comprehensively by 2025, building a dialogue around its sustainability goals and incorporating their invaluable feedback.



Community Enrichment Financial literacy and inclusion remain crucial to HAYAH’s community initiatives. By 2024, HAYAH will offer insurance products designed for those previously without access, facilitating better risk management and financial well-being. By 2026, HAYAH aspires to support community projects focusing on sustainability, education, and health, solidifying its role as a catalyst for positive change.



"Sustainability is more than a goal; it's a promise for a better tomorrow. At HAYAH Insurance, we are committed to this promise, setting definitive goals that will shape our operations and community interactions for years to come. We invite our partners and customers to join us in this vital transition, as we turn the pledges of today into the achievements of tomorrow." – Mohamed Seghir, CEO

As discussions at COP28 continue to inspire and challenge the global community, HAYAH Insurance is already in motion, translating today's conversations into tomorrow's achievements. HAYAH is not just planning; HAYAH is promising to deliver a brighter, more sustainable future for all.



HAYAH embraces the spirit of COP28 forward making sustainability the standard.

