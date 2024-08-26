Harva Developments is planning to launch its first residential project in the most distinguished areas of October Gardens, at EGP 1.5bn pounds.

Omneya Awad, Board Member and Head of Marketing Sector, said that Gul project includes 18 residential with units areas ranging from 90 to 180 meters, noting that GÜL name was chosen for the residential project, which is a Turkish name that symbolizes flowers.

Omneya Awad added that the project is located in a distinguished location in front of the Owest project, and includes a commercial area, a mosque, and a social club, noting that the construction will begin in 2025.

She pointed out that the company obtained building permits and is working to accelerate the pace of work so that the project will be delivered in 2028.

Omneya stressed that West Cairo has a promising future and is witnessing a turnout from major investors during the current period, noting that the government has provided many facilities to developers that have contributed to supporting real estate development activity and contributing to the urban boom that the Egyptian state pays great attention to, believing in the role that the real estate sector plays in the recovery of the national economy.

Mohamed Fawzy, a member of the board and executive director, said that Harva Developments began its activity by launching "Alva" mall, which is a fully commercial project on an area of 4,000 meters, consisting of a ground floor and two floors, at 1.5 billion pounds.

He added that "Alva" project is located in October Gardens City in a very important location but it needs services, which motivated the company to launch its project in this location near the Oasis Road and Zewail Road and City, as well as near Zamalek Club.

Harva Developments was established with the joint expertise of owners of giant entities with extensive experience in the real estate market, represented by Hussein Salah and Hani Helmy, founders of DIG and shareholders in West Way, in partnership with businessman Yasser Raslan, to expand projects with various activities in West Cairo and the North Coast.