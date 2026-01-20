Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As leadership roles in the UAE become faster, more visible, and more consequential, Harris Hawkins Performance (HHP), a firm specialising in performance psychiatry, has formally launched in the market. The firm works with senior executives and leadership teams to strengthen decision-making, judgment, and psychological resilience in high-stakes environments.

Distinct from traditional psychiatry or executive coaching, performance psychiatry applies clinically rigorous methods to support already high-functioning leaders whose decisions carry significant financial, reputational, and organisational consequences. The discipline focuses on how sustained pressure and complexity at senior levels affect perception, decision speed, emotional regulation, and execution, factors increasingly recognised as critical to leadership effectiveness.

The UAE’s executive environment is characterised by compressed transformation timelines, complex stakeholder dynamics, and heightened public and organisational visibility. While strategic advisory expertise is widely available, the psychological execution of leadership under sustained pressure remains comparatively under-addressed.

“Most senior leaders do not fail due to lack of intelligence or strategy,” said Dr Faisal TK Harris MD, Program Director at Harris Hawkins Performance. “They struggle when pressure distorts judgment, slows decision-making, or erodes authority. Performance psychiatry operates at that level, using clinically rigorous methods to improve how leaders think and decide when the stakes are highest.”

Over the past decade, leadership roles across the region have become cognitively heavier rather than operationally broader. Accelerated AI adoption, heightened accountability, generational leadership shifts, and increased scrutiny have placed sustained psychological demand on senior decision-makers. In relationship-driven business cultures, visibility and vulnerability carry professional risk, limiting the effectiveness of conventional coaching or therapeutic models at the top.

Harris Hawkins Performance addresses this gap by providing confidential, medical-grade expertise combined with deep commercial fluency, focused on performance optimisation rather than remediation. Drawing on psychiatric training, leadership psychology, and experience in high-risk professional environments, the firm works with leaders to strengthen decision competence, resilience under scrutiny, and psychological readiness during periods of change or crisis.

As the UAE continues to pursue ambitious economic and technological transformation, leadership effectiveness is increasingly shaped by human capability rather than strategy alone. Performance Psychiatry enters the market as a precision discipline for leaders operating where the margin for error is narrow and execution risk is high.

About Harris Hawkins Performance (HHP)

Harris Hawkins Psychiatry is a specialist firm operating in the field of performance psychiatry, a medical discipline focused on optimising decision-making, judgment, and psychological performance in high-stakes leadership environments. The firm works with senior executives, founders, boards, and leadership teams whose decisions carry significant financial, organisational, and reputational consequences.

Founded by Dr Faisal TK Harris, Harris Hawkins applies clinically rigorous psychiatric methods to strengthen cognition, emotional regulation, and leadership effectiveness, particularly under sustained pressure. Distinct from traditional psychiatry, executive coaching, or management consultancy, the firm supports already high-functioning individuals to perform more consistently and decisively in complex, high-visibility roles.

Harris Hawkins operates globally and works with clients across business, elite sport, and complex organisational settings through discreet, bespoke engagements, delivered both in person and remotely.

About Dr. TK Harris

Dr Faisal TK Harris is a performance psychiatrist and founder of Harris Hawkins Performance (HHP). Trained in medicine and psychiatry, with postgraduate study in leadership psychology at the University of Oxford, he works with senior executives and elite performers to strengthen decision-making and performance under sustained pressure. His work spans business, professional sport, and complex organisational environments globally.