DOHA, QATAR – Online real estate marketplace hapondo was recognized by Oman’s Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning for its contributions and insights on real estate transparency during the Oman Real Estate Conference held in Muscat from April 29 to May 1.

hapondo Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Haajerah Khan received the award from His Excellency Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shueili, Oman’s Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and His Highness Sayyid Dr Fahad Bin Al Julanda Al Said, Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University.

The only Qatari prop-tech company at the event, hapondo was founded in 2020 and has since become a leading search platform in Qatar for property seekers and buyers.

Haajerah talked about Qatar’s real estate market and the role of the private sector, including prop-tech firms, in helping foster transparency through data.

“Transparency in the real estate market is a win-win for everybody,” said Haajerah. In 2023, hapondo began publishing its data on real estate trends through comprehensive quarterly reports to help tenants and landlords understand movements in the property sector.

Haajerah lauded the latest movements in Qatar’s public sector that support real estate transparency and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 such as the New Real Estate Registration Law (Law No. 5 of 2024) and the creation of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

“Prop tech companies like hapondo thrive on data. We see supply levels, search patterns, and trends in real-time. When you combine the information from prop-tech companies and the public sector, you can tell amazing stories about the market, helping real estate stakeholders make informed decisions.”

The Oman Real Estate Conference gathered property sector leaders and stakeholders from countries across the GCC to exchange industry best practices, lessons, and innovations. hapondo was invited by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning as a resource speaker.