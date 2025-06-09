Careem Plus members typically save over AED 300 per month, with active users saving over AED 1,000.

Dubai, UAE – Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution and a joint venture between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem, today announced that customers using Hala rides through the Careem Plus subscription programme have collectively saved around AED 15 million in just four years on Hala rides. The figures reflect growing consumer interest in value-led mobility solutions, driven by rising demand for cost efficiency and convenience in urban transport.

Every month, thousands of Hala users subscribe to Careem Plus, typically saving more than 15 times the AED 19 subscription fee per month. Members receive 10% instant cashback on every Hala ride, credited directly to their Careem wallet, a feature that differentiates Careem Plus from other subscription programmes where cashback can take significantly longer to reflect, or may lack transparency.

The average Hala rider subscribed to Careem Plus receives AED 40 back each month just on Hala trips, with total monthly savings across Careem’s services averaging over AED 300.

Commenting on the milestone, Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “We are pleased to see such strong engagement with Careem Plus among Hala riders. The consistent growth in usage demonstrates that customers value the tangible savings and simplicity that the programme provides. As part of our commitment to supporting urban mobility in Dubai, we will continue to enhance the user experience through offerings that are accessible, practical, and genuinely rewarding.”

Careem Plus, which is integrated into the broader Careem ‘Everything App’, provides members with exclusive benefits across multiple services for a monthly fee of AED 19. In addition to cashback on Hala and Careem Rides, members enjoy free delivery on food and grocery orders, exclusive rates on international money transfers, and discounts on dining bills, home cleaning, laundry, Careem Bike, and more.

Active Careem Plus members typically save over AED 300 per month across the platform, with the most active users saving more than AED 1,000 monthly. The programme is designed to offer cross-category value while reinforcing Careem’s position as the region’s leading multi-service digital platform.

As Dubai continues to prioritise innovation in transport and urban services, Hala and Careem remain aligned with the city’s vision by delivering integrated, value-driven solutions that enhance the everyday lives of residents.

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

