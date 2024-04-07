Comprehensive strategy to expand the scope of social responsibility initiatives

Reinforcing sustainable development goals for marginalized and vulnerable people

Embodying the value of giving and in line with its continuous efforts to promote sustainable development goals for human development, Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) organized a series of community initiatives and events as part of its CSR Program during the holy month of Ramadan.

The daily Iftar meals hosted by GWC for employees at the Logistics Village Qatar were among its prominent events during Ramadan. A team from the company's management ensured to join the employees for Iftar, fostering a sense of unity among all employees. This initiative, integral to GWC's CSR program, underscores its unwavering commitment to Islamic values and the deep-rooted Qatari traditions of social solidarity. The program focuses on youth, education, sports, culture, knowledge creation, and entrepreneurship, all of which contribute to developing a sustainable community.

GWC's CSR initiatives included its participation in Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) Ramadan Wheelchair Basketball Championship finals. The Ramadan Wheelchair Basketball Championship, organized by the Qatar Federation for Special Needs Sports, concluded over two days in the Federation Hall, with the participation of 20 players representing 4 teams.

GWC is committed to a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond mere profitability, viewing corporate social responsibility as a voluntary ethical commitment that goes beyond profit-making to being impactful in the community and the surrounding environment. GWC’s influence is not limited to its commercial activities but extends to include the whole community, as the company implements a comprehensive strategy for environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

During Ramadan, GWC sought to promote the spirit of the holy month by implementing an extensive program of corporate social responsibility, focusing on showcasing the values of giving, solidarity, and mutual support. The company plans to expand the scope of its social responsibility initiatives in the coming years, aligning with its strategy to expand its commercial and investment activities. This expansion will be mirrored by a similar expansion in its social, environmental, and governance (ESG) initiatives. As the largest private sector developer of logistics hubs in the region, GWC has constructed over 4 million square meters of world-class logistics infrastructure. These hubs serve both local and international clients across various sectors, including aviation, telecommunications, fine art, and records, on a 3PL and 4PL basis. while continually bidding on new projects and management agreements, with specialized hubs catering to industries like oil and gas in Ras Laffan and Messaieed industrial cities.

