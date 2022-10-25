Doha – Qatar: GWC (Q.P.S.C.), one of the region’s fastest growing companies, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

During the nine-month period ending on September 30, 2022, the company achieved a net profit of QAR 174.20 million. The company also achieved total revenues of QAR 1.11 billion, and earnings per share of QAR 0.30 during the same period ending on September 30, 2022.

Speaking about GWC’s mandate for the future, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman, GWC stated, “in this historic year of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, GWC continues its endeavor to provide logistics services that will support the success of this mega event, and also continues to support and empower micro, small and medium enterprises in Qatar by giving them a platform to establish their businesses and grow beyond 2022 in line with the vision of 2030.”

Being the Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider for the World Cup, GWC is playing a very crucial and pivotal role in the successful organization of this sporting event and is well- prepared to deliver timely, seamless and efficient suite of services pre, during and post event.

Besides gearing up for this, GWC recently delivered two pandas – S’hail and Thuraya to the Al Khor Panda Park. These pandas, which have been gifted by China as a token of friendship and Qatar being the host for the World Cup, were taken to their new home successfully in temperature controlled containers with all safety and security measures in place.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC remarked, “despite increased workload in the lead up to the tournament, GWC remains diligent in terms of commitment, quality standards and health and safety. We are eagerly awaiting the start of this mega sporting event which will set a new benchmark for how such events’ logistics are planned, executed and delivered.”

He further added, “we remain committed to keep environmental protection at the heart of all our services. Whether it is a beach clean-up, tree plantation or recycling wooden pellets to delivering a sustainable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.”

GWC also took part in the Qatar Sustainability Week earlier this month to highlight the work being done by GWC to protect the environment.

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

