Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a prominent provider of specialized laboratory solutions throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is pleased to announce a new partnership with Velsera, a trailblazer in the field of precision medicine platforms headquartered in the USA. This collaboration facilitates GSC's representation of Velsera in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, representing a key expansion of its Life Science Division.

A central element of this partnership is the introduction of the Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW), a dynamic tool designed to optimize Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.

Additionally, the Seven Bridges Platform, a robust, secure cloud-based system, will come to the region. This platform significantly enhances the speed and efficiency of processing biomedical data, supporting a broad spectrum of drug discovery activities.

These state-of-the-art offerings set Gulf Scientific Corporation at the forefront of the life sciences industry in the region, advancing laboratory capabilities and fostering scientific innovation. The partnership with Velsera underscores GSC's dedication to enhancing its Life Science Division with cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive services, ensuring its position as a leader in the provision of high-quality, advanced laboratory solutions throughout its markets.

