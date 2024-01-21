Ahmad Al-Amir: We are dedicated to actively contribute to the establishment of sustainable practices within the community

Gulf Bank has declared its involvement in the International Horticulture Exhibition "Expo Doha 2023," held in Qatar’s capital under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment." The exhibition will conclude on March 28, 2024, featuring participants from 80 countries, including various non-governmental organizations, international experts, private sector entities, universities, and laboratories. Projections indicate that the total number of visitors to the exhibition will reach 3 million.



The conference includes important events and workshops focused on developing worldwide solutions for issues such as desertification, climate change, sustainability challenges, and the progress of modern technologies to ensure resource sustainability.



In a specialized session scheduled for January 23, 2024, Gulf Bank will present its significant expertise in environmental sustainability, emphasizing the contributions of Kuwait's private sector to environmental conservation. It is worth mentioning that Kuwait will showcase a significant pavilion during the event.



Ahmed Al-Amir, Gulf Bank’s Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communications, affirmed, "Gulf Bank actively participates in global and regional conferences and exhibitions focused on environmental sustainability, showcasing its leading practices in incorporating sustainability principles within and beyond the bank."



He stressed that these participations offer an excellent opportunity for the exchange of ideas and collaborative efforts, leading to significant positive changes in the global environment. Al-Amir further emphasized that the topics addressed at the Doha Horticulture Exhibition align with Gulf Bank's strategic sustainability objectives.



Al-Amir emphasized the significant efforts of Gulf Bank in promoting and accelerating the national sustainability agenda through carefully selected initiatives. These initiatives effectively play a role in fostering sustainable practices within the community, encompassing proactive and responsible measures in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) domains.



