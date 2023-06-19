Artificial Intelligence features are now integrated into GuestReady’s innovative Property Management Software, RentalReady in GCC-first

Personalized itineraries for Dubai, Riyadh & other destinations, streamlined processes and enhanced communications are among new AI updates

GuestReady CTO: “Our new AI tools further optimize our innovative technology platform, enhancing guest experience, increasing host revenue and driving the industry forward.”

Dubai, UAE - GuestReady, the leading global hospitality & property technology company is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a GCC region first. The two new AI-powered technology features are within the company's innovative, all-in-one Property Management System (PMS), RentalReady, which offers comprehensive functionality for managing short-term vacation rentals. It is believed to be the first integration of AI of its kind in the GCC region.

The software and its updates are available within the Middle East - and globally - to both property owners and managers, as it also offers short-term rental guests streamlined and convenient services and information. RentalReady is currently used by GuestReady as well as independent property managers, hosts, and their respective guests across the Middle East and world-wide.

Among the new AI-driven updates is the introduction of personalized, on-demand guest itineraries for destinations that include Dubai and Riyadh among others in the GuestReady global network. Incorporating information that includes property address, guest demographics and details, trip purpose and length of stay, AI generates a custom day-by-day itinerary for guests. These itineraries include the top ten recommended activities tailored to each guest's preferences to ensure a memorable stay across GuestReady’s network of premium short-term properties.

In addition to the new guest-facing itinerary feature, GuestReady’s AI integration is also now incorporated into RentalReady’s guest communications, clarifying and suggesting answers to guest messages and emails directly within the platform’s unified mailbox. This feature enables guest-facing teams to respond swiftly and professionally, providing accurate information and addressing guest inquiries effectively.

According to François Lavie, Chief Technology Officer at GuestReady, the AI integrations are part of a continuous commitment to innovation within the vacation rental management sector: “GuestReady’s new AI tools further optimize RentalReady, already an industry-leading technology platform. Our guest-centric approach continues to guide us, as through an unwavering focus on enhancing guest experience, we drive host revenue, business growth and in essence, the industry forward.”

GuestReady’s GCC Managing Director, Reem Alkhatib, achieving the region’s first AI integrations within a PMS system supports the company’s ongoing Middle East expansion: “The GCC region remains a priority market for GuestReady given the tremendous growth and opportunity that exists here within the short-term rental market. Following 220% YoY sales growth in the UAE alone last year, we are expanding our regional footprint. These new AI integrations further bolster our service and experience for our regional guests, property investors and stakeholders.”

According to the company, the AI updates are part of a wider focus on AI spearheaded by an newly formed AI Guild within GuestReady’s Product and Engineering Team.

Among other updates the AI-focused team is currently working on smart replies to guest reviews, as well as enhanced internal communication features that will allow property managers, hosts and other stakeholders to collaborate clearly and efficiently. The features will further streamline GuestReady’s feedback management process, allowing the company and its team to respond intelligently and promptly to guest reviews, as well as each other, highlighting the importance the company places on guest satisfaction, while at the same time, improving property manager - and host - services.

“Our newly formed AI Guild allows us to stay proactive, agile, and at the forefront of new technology developments. AI is a powerful tool to enhance our people-centric approach. Using AI, we are able to automate what are often repetitive processes, saving time and resources and freeing property managers’ time to focus on developing exceptional guest experiences, and growing our hosts’ businesses,” added Lavie.

New Features, New Brand

The AI integrations come at an exciting time for GuestReady. RentalReady’s AI-powered itinerary update is further complemented by new destination pages on GuestReady’s direct booking website, book.guestready.com. These guides, which cover 16 popular global destinations - including Dubai - showcase GuestReady’s best properties, recommended neighborhoods and must-see attractions.

The company also recently unveiled its new brand identity, which emphasizes the company’s growth and leadership within the property management and alternative hospitality industry. With its rebranding, the company reaffirmed its core mission: making short stays a better experience for everyone, everywhere.

“As a company, AI is enhancing our decision-making capabilities and empowering our team to collaborate, innovate and set the bar high as we deliver exceptional experiences for our guests and deliver exceptional results for our property investors.”

GuestReady properties are bookable via Airbnb, VBRO, PropertyFinder or direct from GuestReady at book.guestready.com. For more information, visit www.guestready.com.

-Ends-

For more information, interview requests and images, please contact:

Dawn Barnable or Afshan Ahmed

The B Collective on behalf of GuestReady

dawnb@thebcollectiveme.com

Afshan@thebcollectiveme.com