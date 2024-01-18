Dubai, UAE: – Greenstone Equity Partners, the Middle East’s leading capital raising firm, has announced an alliance with North American real estate investment firm Trez Capital to enable investors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to access short-duration, income-oriented private real estate funds in the United States.

With a robust history spanning over 25 years, Trez Capital manages in excess of $5.3 billion CAD in assets under management (AUM) and serves retail and institutional investors worldwide, offering commercial real estate strategies in a variety of opportunistic debt and equity funds, as well as other custom mandates. With offices across North America, the firm’s track record includes investing over $17.5 billion CAD across 1,700 transactions, underscoring its expertise in the U.S. commercial real estate sector. Under this partnership, Greenstone Equity Partners will act as the exclusive GCC distributor for Trez Capital, leveraging its expansive network to introduce GCC investors to Trez Capital’s investment opportunities, especially in the burgeoning Sunbelt markets of the U.S.

John D. Hutchinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Origination of Trez Capital, expressed his enthusiasm about venturing into the GCC market. "We are thrilled to bring our specialized U.S commercial real estate funds to the GCC market with Greenstone Equity Partners. As we continue to expand our global footprint, we aim to provide access to opportunities in growing markets that meet evolving investor needs."

Alex Gemici, Chief Executive Officer of Greenstone Equity Partners, also commented on the new offering. "Greenstone is committed to presenting leading international investment opportunities to GCC investors. Enabling investors to access investment opportunities with Trez Capital is a testament to our dedication to that commitment.”

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions across North America. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices throughout North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.3* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totalling more than $17.5 billion CAD since inception.

For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com

(*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $3.0 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership).

About Greenstone Equity Partners

Greenstone Equity Partners is an established institutional-grade capital raising firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply rooted local relationships with 200+ GCC-based institutional investors and 1,500+ GCC-based family office/UHNWI investors. Greenstone’s 80 professionals work with Greenstone’s global fund manager partners with aggregate AUMs of $700 billion. To find out more, visit www.gsequity.com

SEC Marketing Rule Notice: Greenstone is not a current advisory client of Trez Capital or an investor in any Trez Capital fund. In connection with Greenstone’s provision of services to Trez Capital and/or its affiliates under the relevant agreement, Greenstone will receive certain cash compensation. As a result of this compensation, Greenstone has an incentive to promote Trez Capital and its funds, which may result in a material conflict of interest in connection with these services.

Jocelyne Arana

Contact: jocelyne.arana@gsequity.com