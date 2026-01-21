DUBAI, UAE: Grand Mercure Business Bay has officially opened its doors in Dubai following the rebranding of Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay, owned and managed by Gulf Hotels Group (GHG), under a franchise agreement with Accor. This milestone marks a new chapter for the hotel, shaped by Grand Mercure’s distinctive approach to hospitality that celebrates pride of place through refined grandeur, cultural immersion and heartfelt human connection.

Rooted in international hospitality standards while deeply anchored in its destination, Grand Mercure Business Bay reflects the brand’s philosophy of elevating locality through meaningful gestures, warm rituals and intentional service. The hotel’s renewed identity brings together Dubai’s modern energy with the warmth and character of the region. Through the rebrand, Gulf Hotels Group continues to manage the property, pairing its long-standing operational expertise with Accor’s global brand strength, loyalty ecosystem, and distribution platforms.

Grand Mercure Business Bay enjoys a prime address on Al Abraj Street along Marasi Drive, in the heart of Business Bay, just eight minutes from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the city’s key exhibition and trade venues.

The hotel features 270 refreshed rooms and suites, designed to offer refined comfort while reflecting a strong sense of place. Four versatile meeting rooms accommodate up to 90 guests, complemented by a club lounge and five dining and entertainment venues. Highlights include Mediterranean Muse, a Mediterranean-inspired dining destination scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026. Completing the experience, an enhanced outdoor pool terrace overlooking Business Bay’s skyline offers a serene urban retreat inviting moments to pause, unwind, and reconnect.

Ahmed Janahi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Hotels Group, said: “This transition to the Grand Mercure brand represents a strategic step for Gulf Hotels Group. We continue to manage the hotel while leveraging Accor’s global reach through its distribution channels and loyalty platforms. This partnership enhances our competitiveness in Dubai and aligns with our vision to grow through alliances that complement GHG’s long-standing hospitality heritage.”

“Grand Mercure Business Bay is an exciting addition to Accor’s premium portfolio in the UAE. The brand is built around the stories and spirit of its destination, and this property captures that beautifully. Our partnership with Gulf Hotels Group brings together local heritage, thoughtful design, and the trusted standards that guests expect from Accor. We look forward to welcoming travellers to a hotel that feels both rooted in Dubai and refreshingly new,” said Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division across the Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, at Accor.

The rebranding aligns with Gulf Hotels Group’s broader strategy to strengthen its international portfolio through franchise partnerships with leading global brands and strengthens the property’s role within the Business Bay community. As the neighbourhood continues to emerge as one of Dubai’s most dynamic districts, Grand Mercure Business Bay aims to become a meaningful hospitality contributor, a place where residents, travellers, and professionals find experiences shaped by warmth, culture, and genuine connection. This direction aligns seamlessly with Accor’s regional vision to bring culturally expressive, experience-led hotels to key destinations across the Middle East.

To celebrate the opening, members of ALL Accor will enjoy 4X reward points on bookings made between 16 February 2026 and 12 April 2026, for stays between 16 February 2026 and 09 August 2026. Members enjoy exclusive benefits including discounts, complimentary upgrades, and late check-out, while earning points redeemable at Accor hotels worldwide.

About Grand Mercure

Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Discover Local Grandly, celebrating the richness of local cultures through elevated stays that blend tradition, elegance, and authenticity. Rooted in the soul of each destination, every Grand Mercure experience is designed to awaken the senses and honour regional heritage. From curated rituals and timeless flavours to artful storytelling and warm human connection, each moment becomes a tribute to place, people, and purpose. Bringing together international standards with the distinct spirit of the locale, Grand Mercure offers a premium hospitality experience that is both deeply local and generously grand. With more than 80 addresses across 10+ countries, flagship destinations include Grand Mercure Mysuru in India, as well as Grand Mercure Belém do Pará and Grand Mercure Rio de Janeiro Copacabana in Brazil. Grand Mercure is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with over 5,700 properties in 110+ countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a lifestyle loyalty program offering exclusive access to rewards, services, and memorable experiences.

About Grand Mercure Business Bay

Grand Mercure Business Bay is a premium hotel designed for the modern global traveller seeking a stay that blends refined comfort with meaningful cultural connection. Located in the heart of Dubai’s dynamic Business Bay district, this 270-room hotel offers a contemporary interpretation of local experiences, and international culinary offerings.

Rooted in the Grand Mercure brand ethos, the property showcases understated elegance, warm hospitality, and regionally inspired details that elevate every moment of the guest journey. From tastefully appointed rooms and suites to inspired dining concepts and intuitive service, Grand Mercure Business Bay serves as a bridge between business efficiency and lifestyle-driven exploration.

As part of Accor’s internationally trusted portfolio, the hotel upholds world-class standards while celebrating the richness of the destination through authenticity, discovery, and cultural sensitivity. Whether traveling for business, leisure, or an extended stay, guests can expect an experience that is genuine, elevated, and uniquely connected to the spirit of Dubai.

About Gulf Hotels Group

Gulf Hotels Group BSC is a public limited liability company quoted on the Bahrain Stock Exchange incorporated in 1967, under the name of Bahrain Hotels Company. The Group is chaired by Mr. Fawzi Kanoo and is led by a Board of distinguished, well-established, and influential businessmen. The vision of the then Bahrain Hotels Company was to provide a standard of hospitality unrivalled on the Island, which was duly delivered with the opening of Bahrain’s first 5-star property, the Gulf Hotel. 56 years later, this philosophy remains the same although the Group has continually expanded and upgraded its services to meet the modern-day demands.