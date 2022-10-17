Cairo, Egypt: Global Medical City (GMC), the pioneer of a new 360° health and wellness concept in Egypt, has launched a new and comprehensive Women’s Wellness Centre at its integrated medical facility. As GMC continues to introduce innovative therapies and services to address the diverse needs of female patients, the Women’s Wellness Centre serves as a fully-fledged facility dedicated to supporting the early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, including accurate and rapid detection, prediction, and prevention of the disease.

The significance of the new centre is emphasised by the fact that breast cancer is the most common malignancy in women, accounting for 38.8% of cancers in the population, with estimated breast cancer cases numbering 22,700 in 2020. Early diagnosis and screening are the two main components of early cancer detection programs, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), to reduce the incidence of advanced-stage cancers[i][1].

Aligned with its commitment to supporting women’s health and wellness, and under the umbrella of the Presidential Initiative for Women’s Health and Early Detection of Breast Cancer, the Women’s Wellness Centre addresses a key element of breast cancer care through its introduction of an early detection initiative “Early detection for health protection” that takes place over three phases: screening, diagnosis, and treatment. With a Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) that includes oncology, oncology surgery, psychotherapy, physiotherapy, nutrition and radiology, women will have access to a suite of expert medical professionals and physicians together in one facility, to support greater access to healthcare and improved health outcomes.

Celebrating breast cancer awareness month in October, GMC will offer women free oncology consultation, in addition to a 10% discount on breast examinations. The “Aware” breast self-exam test is available at GMC's outpatient clinics. The easy-to-use and convenient kit serves as an aid for performing breast self-examination. The Aware kit is an FDA-cleared test to enhance the ability to feel changes in breast tissue easily during self-examination.

GMC is committed to raising breast cancer awareness by empowering women to get early cancer screenings, regular check-ups, and mammograms, all of which contribute to healthier lives and higher survival rates.

GMC’s overarching strategic goal is to help create a society in which early screening becomes simple to access, where patients are able to receive treatment at the right time for the best outcome in one single unit that conveniently brings together a holistic range of treatment and well-being services.

“Current healthcare systems focus on managing diseases (illness care) rather than prevention and wellness, which I believe is true healthcare. Through our initiative, GMC aims to bring the concept of wellness to the forefront of women’s healthcare,” said Dr. Mohamed Ayyad, CEO of Global Medical City. “Our Multi-Disciplinary Team of specialised and renowned medical professionals come together in our Women’s Wellness Centre to predict individual predispositions before the onset of disease. Our three-phase program enables us to provide targeted, preventative measures whilst creating personalised treatment plans to ensure women can to access improvements in well-being, better control over their health, and increased vitality, all of which are tailored to meet their specific needs.”

“Severe chronic diseases are often treated after the onset of the disease. Proactively, the Women’s Wellness Centre delivers against four pillars of optimum healthcare: health screening, reporting, treatment programs, and monitoring,” said Dr. Ahmed Hassan, Head of Oncology at Global Medical City and Member of the Presidential Initiative for Women’s Health. He continued by highlighting: “We hope that, by bringing the Women’s Wellness Centre, our MDT, and our all-in-one medical facility together, will usher in a new, more patient-centric approach to women’s healthcare in Egypt. GMC will serve as a great example of best practice healthcare for future centres opening in Egypt, ultimately supporting the future health of the entire community.”

GMC is the first-of-its-kind, all-in-one medical facility in Egypt offering a holistic range of fully integrated medical services with a focus on prevention and wellness through predictive, preventative, personalised medical protocols aimed at controlling the prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

