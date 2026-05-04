Cairo – GlobalCorp for Financial Services announced the successful completion of its first short-term debt issuance, valued at EGP 1 billion. This issuance represents the first tranche of a broader EGP 2 billion program, marking GlobalCorp entry into the short-term bond market while supporting its strategy to strengthen and expand its factoring business.

The issuance was executed in collaboration with Al Ahly Pharos, which acted as the financial advisor, lead arranger, issuance manager, bookrunner, and underwriter. Al Ahli Kuwaiti Bank also participated as an underwriter, while the Arab African International Bank served as the settlement bank alongside Next Bank, which acted as placement agent.

Several specialized firms contributed to structuring and executing the issuance. El Dereny & Partners acted as legal advisor, while Baker Tilly – Mohamed Helal and Waheed Abdel Ghaffar served as the issuance auditors. Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS) provided the credit rating for the issuance.

In recognition of this milestone, Ahmed El Tobgy, CEO of GlobalCorp for Financial Services, stated: “The successful completion of this issuance marks a significant strategic step in our efforts to diversify funding sources, supporting our growth and expansion plans.”

Additionally, Dyala Saeed, CEO of GlobalCorp and Managing Director of Finance and Factoring activities, further elaborated “This is our first issuance in the short-term bond market, and the first dedicated to supporting factoring activities, reflecting our commitment to developing innovative financing solutions that enhance the efficiency of our operations and keep pace with market developments.”

The executives jointly affirmed “We aim to build on this issuance by expanding our use of short-term debt instruments as a key component of our funding structure, enabling greater flexibility in liquidity management and supporting the growth of our factoring portfolio. GlobalCorp continues to explore new opportunities in the capital markets, including future issuances aligned with market needs, as we further strengthen our presence in the non-banking financial services sector while maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and governance.”

About GlobalCorp

GlobalCorp is a full-ﬂedged, leading Egyptian Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI), that has evolved since 2015 to become a holistic platform serving both B2B and B2C sectors, offering a vast array of ﬁnancial services.

Since establishment, GlobalCorp has remarkably achieved exponential growth in serving Corporates and SMEs in various industries through its Leasing and Factoring arms. The company’s steadfast structure aided in accelerating its expansion into Consumer ﬁnance through its subsidiary “Ollin”, offering tailored solutions in Consumer and Mortgage ﬁnance.

GlobalCorp success is attributed to its agile culture and constant cultivation of worldclass caliber who operate with excellence and diligence.

We pride ourselves in delivering creative solutions of the highest quality through our expertise, with the fastest approval and turnaround time in the market leveraging our strong strategic alliances.

Having a recognizable number of international board members and successfully completing two rounds of investment- that yielded extraordinary returns are an indicator of our success story.

Email:

FP&A@globalcorp-fin.com

GlobalCorp Office:

Park St. East Building, 4th Floor, Ring Road, New Cairo 1, Cairo, Egypt

For More Information, Please Visit: Global Corp - Financial Solutions