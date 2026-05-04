Abu Dhabi, UAE: EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the region’s largest publicly traded integrated steel and building materials manufacturers, has announced receiving the Quality and Compliance Award at Make it in the Emirates 2026. The award, presented by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), recognises EMSTEEL’s commitment to quality leadership, regulatory compliance, and sustainable manufacturing across its value chain.

This achievement reinforces EMSTEEL’s role in advancing the UAE’s industrial strategy and supporting the objectives of the Operation 300bn initiative. Through the integration of high-quality manufacturing and operational efficiency, the Group continues to enhance the competitiveness of national products in global markets, while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient industrial sector.

EMSTEEL operates one of the region’s most advanced and comprehensive Integrated Management Systems (IMS), underpinned by more than 90 international certifications and alignment with over 200 global standards and 75 country-specific regulations. This framework ensures consistent product quality, regulatory compliance, and full traceability across the value chain, from raw materials to final delivery.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said: “Receiving the Quality and Compliance Award reflects the advanced standards we set across our operations. At EMSTEEL, quality goes beyond being a function, it is an integrated approach that drives innovation and excellence. This recognition highlights the strength of our systems, the discipline of our people, and our continued focus on building a resilient, globally competitive industrial platform from the UAE.”

The recognition underscores the Group’s commitment to maintaining high-quality operational standards while supporting the development of a competitive and resilient industrial ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to local and international markets.

EMSTEEL’s quality framework is embedded end-to-end, supported by digitally enabled systems, real-time data integration, and enhanced testing capabilities. Its products are fully traceable through digital solutions, enabling transparency and reliability at scale, while strengthening customer confidence across more than 70 export markets.

Beyond compliance, EMSTEEL continues to improve a data-driven, future-ready manufacturing model through its Digital Strategy 2025–2030. The Group is integrating AI, IoT, and cloud-based technologies across its operations, enabling predictive quality control, real-time monitoring, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 14 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, contributing to the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Manager of Media and Communications

Email: mohammad.daggamseh@emsteel.com

Sara Farrah

Associate Manager – Media Relations

Email: sfarrah@webershandwick.com