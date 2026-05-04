Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a strategic step aligned with national efforts to strengthen the industrial sector, the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced the launch of the ‘Future Makers’ initiative. The initiative aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enhance their industrial business models and transition from assembly or partial manufacturing to fully integrated local manufacturing.

This national initiative provides an integrated platform to support industrial entrepreneurs by enhancing production readiness, scaling operations, and connecting them with the UAE’s industrial ecosystem—contributing to the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and innovation.

The initiative is designed to support 40 SMEs operating in strategic sectors, including advanced manufacturing and technology, agri‑food processing, and industrial materials and products, in line with the UAE’s priorities to develop value chains and strengthen local content.

The initiative was announced during the ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ exhibition, a flagship national platform supporting local industries and strengthening public–private sector partnerships. Its timing underscores its importance in connecting entrepreneurs with high-value industrial opportunities across the UAE.

Initiative Pillars

The ‘Future Makers’ programme spans five field-based days and is structured around four main pillars:

Attracting and empowering entrepreneurs, while enhancing their engagement in the industrial sector

Providing enablers and opportunities to support the establishment and expansion of industrial projects

Integrating companies into the industrial ecosystem by connecting them with key stakeholders

Developing practical solutions to improve production efficiency and support the transition to fully integrated manufacturing

Commenting on the initiative[AS1] , Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said:

“The launch of the ‘Future Makers’ initiative represents a strategic step toward empowering SMEs to develop their production capabilities and transition to integrated manufacturing models with higher added value. We believe that supporting this transformation directly contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of national companies and opening new pathways for growth and expansion.”

He added:

“Through this initiative, we seek to connect entrepreneurs with high‑value industrial opportunities and provide an enabling environment that allows them to become active contributors to industrial value chains, in line with the UAE’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.”

The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council calls on eligible small and medium-sized enterprises to register for the programme and take advantage of the opportunities provided under the initiative.

The Council is pleased to invite you to attend the official launch of the initiative, which will take place during the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ exhibition. The launch will be held on the second day at 10:15 a.m. on the “Makers Space” platform, where the initiative’s details, key pillars, and participation opportunities will be presented.

This initiative reflects the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council’s [AS2] commitment to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs to contribute to an advanced industrial future driven by innovation and technology, while strengthening local production capabilities.