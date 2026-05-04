Abu Dhabi, LIFEPharma, the UAE’s only USFDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturer and part of VPS Health, today unveiled a proposed AED 700 million advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing platform at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AD Ports, the parent company of KEZAD. The signing took place on Day one of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 in the presence of Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of VPS Health. The agreement was signed by Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Director of VPS Health, and Mr. Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of the Economic Cities and Free Zones Cluster at AD Ports Group.

The MoU marks a significant step toward establishing the proposed KEZAD manufacturing platform, with LIFEPharma leading the project’s technical, regulatory, and commercial development, and AD Ports serving as the preferred industrial platform partnehr in Abu Dhabi by facilitating access to land, infrastructure, utilities, and relevant government coordination. The partnership supports the UAE’s industrial diversification agenda, healthcare resilience, and “Make in the Emirates” vision, while advancing globally competitive pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in line with Operation 300bn.

Strengthening UAE-based Manufacturing

LIFEPharma already supplies regulated markets including the United States,Canada and Australia. The new KEZAD platform will significantly expand UAE‑based production capacity across three complementary streams:

Vaccines: An AED 300 million fill‑and‑finish facility for pediatric and adult vaccines, in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

An AED 300 million fill‑and‑finish facility for pediatric and adult vaccines, in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Oncology: An AED 200 million dedicated manufacturing segment for cancer treatments.

An AED 200 million dedicated manufacturing segment for cancer treatments. Advanced injectables: A further AED 200 million for peptides, biologics, and critical injectables experiencing strong and sustained global demand.

Collectively, the platform is projected to generate an estimated AED 2 billion impact on GDP over its lifecycle, create more than 1,000 skilled jobs, including for Emirati talent, and materially reduce the UAE’s dependence on imported medicines.

“LIFEPharma started with a simple question: why should medicines that UAE families rely on, whether a child’s vaccine or a cancer therapy, be made thousands of miles away and shipped here?” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil. “For families living with conditions like thalassemia or sickle cell disease, which touch so many lives in our region, this platform is about bringing the most advanced treatments closer to home and building industrial strength at the same time.”

LIFEPharma also formalized a strategic financing agreement with Ajman Bank, providing a key funding mechanism to support the project and priority development programs ahead.

The announcements align with the UAE’s industrial strategy, which designates pharmaceuticals as a priority sector and targets a significant increase in industry’s contribution to national GDP by 2031. The KEZAD platform further strengthens the integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical capabilities being built across Burjeel Holdings and the broader VPS Health portfolio.

About LIFEPharma

LIFEPharma is the UAE's only USFDA‑approved pharmaceutical manufacturer, supplying regulated markets across the United States, Canada and Australia. A key entity within the VPS Health portfolio, LIFEPharma operates in close alignment with Burjeel Holdings' clinical network to deliver integrated pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions across the region.

About VPS Health

VPS Health is an investment holding company founded by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, encompassing an integrated healthcare ecosystem spanning pre-hospital response, advanced clinical care, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its portfolio includes Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the GCC; Response Plus Medical (RPM), a regional pre-hospital and emergency services leader; LIFEPharma, the UAE's only USFDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturer; and Ziva, a UAE-based hygiene and consumer health manufacturer. Operating across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and India, VPS Health employs over 18,000 people.