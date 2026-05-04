Switzerland/Tunisia April 4th, 2026: Enda Tamweel, a leading microfinance institution in Tunisia, and The Hashgraph Association, a Swiss-based non-profit advancing digital enablement, innovation, and education across the Hedera ecosystem, announced today the launch of a Hedera-powered loyalty program. The program rewards clients for timely loan repayments while also encouraging responsible microfinance best practices through an impact-based model that recognizes positive environmental and social behaviors.

Enda Tamweel’s Hedera-powered loyalty solution is among the first microfinance deployments of Hedera DLT in Africa and the Middle East. The solution integrates with Enda Tamweel’s systems via APIs, enabling a straightforward rollout while delivering a transparent, traceable, and scalable loyalty program, with key transactions recorded on the Hedera network.

Across Africa and the MENA region, microfinance is an essential lifeline for communities and individuals excluded from the traditional financial sector. It is particularly valuable for small businesses and people in rural areas. The microfinance market in Africa is a rapidly growing sector, projected to surpass $300 billion by 2026.

In Tunisia, microfinance is a fast-growing, well-regulated sector focused on financial inclusion, particularly for women and rural micro-entrepreneurs. Enda Tamweel is the country’s market leader, serving more than 544,000 clients and representing 79% of Tunisia’s microfinance market. The institution sought a loyalty solution that goes beyond traditional, purely transactional rewards to an impact-based model that recognizes positive environmental and social behaviors alongside repayment performance.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said: “Our efforts across Africa and the MENA region stem from our vision to empower societies to live in a more sustainable, efficient, innovative, and digitally inclusive way. Hedera DLT is an essential part of Web3 innovation. Supporting Enda Tamweel in building a loyalty solution that is simple and trusted—rather than opaque or frustrating—helps transform benefits into tangible, clearer rewards. This Hedera-powered solution can be scaled across other verticals on the African continent, making today an important milestone.”

Mohamed ZMANDAR, Chief Executive Officer of Enda Tamweel, added: “Our loyalty system is designed to recognize not only financially reliable clients, but also those demonstrating strong engagement in social and environmental impact. We believe sustainable financial inclusion goes beyond access to credit and requires fostering long-term customer relationships that drive meaningful outcomes. By embedding transparency at its core, this system strengthens trust and reinforces microfinance as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Hedera’s DLT technology enables positive behavioral change through incentives delivered with transparency, trustworthiness and inclusion.

Today, Enda Tamweel’s 1.3 million beneficiaries, supported through 5.6 million loans with total disbursements of USD 4.2 billion, can benefit from a digital loyalty program designed to be both innovative and practical. Enda Tamweel expects the Hedera-powered loyalty solution to attract 120,000 new clients per year through a referral feature embedded in the program.

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About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association supports training and innovation programs across multiple industry verticals. Its focus is digital enablement and the broad adoption of Hedera-powered, enterprise-grade solutions and applications in the decentralized economy, including accreditation and certification. As a non-profit, The Hashgraph Association funds innovation, research, and development to advance economic inclusion and deliver positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com

Media Contact

Lara Abdul Malak

lara.malak@hashgraph-group.com

About Enda Tamweel

Enda Tamweel, established by the non-governmental organization Enda Inter-Arabe, is the leading microfinance institution in Tunisia. It serves a portfolio of more than 544,000 active clients and operates through a network of 110 branches across all governorates.

Enda Tamweel makes a significant contribution to economic development by promoting financial, economic, and social inclusion for vulnerable populations, particularly women, youth, and rural communities. It also encourages self-employment through the promotion of entrepreneurship.

The institution is committed to building a fairer, more resilient, and eco-responsible society. To this end, Enda Tamweel focuses its strategic orientations on the development of green finance and digital transformation.

For more information about Enda Tamweel, visit www.endatamweel.tn

Media contact

Asma ZOUAOUI

asma.zouaoui@endatamweel.tn