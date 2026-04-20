Tunis - The Major Projects Committee approved, during its meeting held on Saturday in Kasbah under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, the assignment of the project “Protection of the Sidi Bou Said hill from landslides” to a multidisciplinary consulting firm, with the study to begin immediately.

It was also decided to include the development projects of the Faculty of Sciences of Tunis, the National Institute of Applied Science and Technology in Tunis, and the honorary amphitheatre at the Faculty of Medicine of Tunis among the list of major public projects.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing were called upon to work jointly to immediately launch the procedures for implementing these projects.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of these projects, as well as all other public projects, by intensifying efforts at the central, regional and local levels, overcoming all difficulties and obstacles and addressing issues promptly without any delay.

She also emphasised the importance of establishing field monitoring and supervision mechanisms for works across all sectors and regions of the country, ensuring their completion within the set deadlines and with high quality that meets the expectations of Tunisians.

At the conclusion of the meeting, she recalled that all officials, regardless of their level of responsibility, central, regional, or local, are committed to serving citizens and are required to resolve issues in a timely manner, simplify procedures rather than complicate them and respond positively to overcome various challenges.

“In this context, the Prime Minister highlighted the establishment, since December 2025, of a dedicated email address (investissement@pm.gov.tn) enabling citizens to report any obstacles affecting investors or projects at the central, regional, or local levels, as well as delays in the processing of applications or permits.”

Submissions must include the applicant’s phone number, the request and all documents previously submitted to the concerned public body.

This meeting is part of the ongoing monitoring of the progress of public project implementation across the country.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of completing them within their deadlines, as they are a key pillar for achieving comprehensive, equitable, and balanced development, as well as social justice, while boosting investment and economic growth in line with the vision of President Kais Saied.

Among the major projects discussed was the “Protection of the Sidi Bou Said hill from landslides.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of this project, given the state’s priority to protect citizens and their property and to mitigate the effects of climate change.

She also recalled the cultural, civilizational and touristic value of the city, which is one of Tunisia’s most prominent tourist destinations worldwide, stressing the need to preserve its architectural identity and to work toward its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, in line with the directives of the President of the Republic.

She further stressed the need for close on-site monitoring of the project’s implementation by all involved public structures, given the specificity of the required studies and works.

For his part, Minister of Public Works and Housing Slah Zouari presented an overview of the process of classifying the “Protection of the Sidi Bou Said hill from landslides” project as a strategic project, highlighting its urgent nature in protecting people and property, as well as its economic and social importance.

Discussions also addressed the measures to be taken to carry out studies and launch urgent intervention works, taking into account the project’s complexity, particularly its geological, geotechnical and hydrological aspects, as the Sidi Bou Said hill represents a rare case in Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mondher Belaid presented the development project of the Faculty of Sciences of Tunis, located within the El Manar university campus, which spans 52 hectares, with the faculty occupying about one-third of the area.

The project’s preliminary estimated cost is around 45 million dinars and aims to rehabilitate infrastructure and improve the external layout of the entire campus, including roads and various networks.

The total built-up area is nearly 78,000 square metres, making it the largest higher education institution in terms of surface area.

The projects also include the development of the National Institute of Applied Science and Technology, located in “Centre Urbain Nord,” Tunis, by preserving existing spaces, as well as the refurbishment of the honorary amphitheatre at the Faculty of Medicine of Tunis, located on the Rabta hill in the capital.

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