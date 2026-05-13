Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed the government’s plan to manage the financial needs nessesary to provide more fuel reserves before the summer season and throughout the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, according to a statement.

The plan aims to ensure stable fuel supplies to meet the expected rise in electricity demand during peak summer months and to guarantee the uninterrupted operation of power plants under all conditions.

The meeting reviewed the fuel quantities required to operate power plants during the summer season, as well as the mechanisms for securing the necessary funding in coordination between the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Ministry of Finance.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of full coordination among relevant ministries and agencies to implement an integrated fuel supply plan, ensuring the availability of sufficient resources for electricity generation while preparing for potential supply fluctuations during the upcoming season.

Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the CBE, attended the meeting along with Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

The prime minister recently held a meeting to review a proposed initiative aimed at expanding the use of new and renewable energy sources in factories across Egypt.

The “Industry Sun” initiative, soon to be launched, targets generating 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar energy through the utilization of factory rooftops. It mainly relies on transforming solar energy into a fundamental pillar for enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian industry and reducing production costs.