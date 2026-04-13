Tunis - The Pact for the Competitiveness of the Electronics Industries Sector, which aims to double sector exports to TND 7 billion by 2030, compared to about TND 3.5 billion in 2025, was signed on Friday by the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) and the Electronics Cluster of Tunisia (ELENTICA).

The pact also provides for the creation of 30,000 additional direct jobs, bringing the sector's total workforce to over 100,000 by 2030, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Fatma Thabet Chiboub stated during the signing ceremony.

Global competition requires upgrading across all fronts - technological, human and organisational - she indicated, specifying that the pact formalises mutual and structural commitments to accelerate technological upgrading, boost the local integration, stimulate investment and exports, and make innovation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria genuine drivers of industrial transition.

The pact, which also serves as an implementation tool for the National Industrial and Innovation Strategy Horizon 2035, aims to establish Tunisia as a reference country in electronics.

// Raising of €300–350 million in foreign direct investment by 2030

Taking the floor, Director General of Manufacturing Industries Fathi Sahlaoui pointed out that the pact will increase sector investment to 20% of industrial GDP by 2030, compared with 15% in 2025 (with a target of raising €300–350 million in foreign direct investment).

It also targets research and development investment equivalent to 3% of sector turnover by 2030, compared with 1% in 2025, and a national integration rate of 55% by 2030, compared with 35% in 2025.

The pact will also facilitate the implementation of high-value technological projects, the official stated, citing notably the establishment of two advanced electronic components production units, the creation of four specialised research and development centres, and the deployment of a national embedded systems design centre.

He added that the pact is structured around six strategic pillars: "Strengthening Sector Visibility and Image", "Innovation and Research & Development", "Job Creation and Skills Development", "Simplification and Adaptation of the Regulatory Framework", "Logistics Optimisation & Infrastructure Development", and "Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG Criteria".

Implementation will be overseen by a steering committee chaired by the Ministry of Industry, tasked with defining strategic orientations, monitoring progress and evaluating the pact's overall impact, alongside six technical sub-committees for each strategic pillar in charge of the operational implementation of measures.

For his part, President of ELENTICA and Vice-President of the Electronics Union Chamber within UTICA Walid Ben Amor indicated that the signing of the pact testifies to the State's commitment to a dynamic, cross-cutting sector that touches everyday life.

//Making Tunisia a reference Mediterranean hub in electronics

Concretely, the pact will provide a clear vision from the State and public sector regarding infrastructure to be established, alongside support and facilitation for integrating sector enterprises into the industrial fabric.

UTICA President Samir Majoul recalled that the Pact for the Competitiveness of Electronics Industries is part of the industrial strategy, which constitutes the long-term strategic framework for transforming the national productive fabric.

The goal is to make Tunisia, through this pact, a reference Mediterranean hub in electronics and to promote sustainable integration into the global value chain.

The global market for electronic components value chains, he underlined, will be worth $1 trillion by 2034, with an average annual growth rate of around 10%.

He specified that this dynamic is largely driven by growing demand for semiconductors, embedded systems and more, hence the ambition to play a central role in the global electronics value chain, which constitutes a major pillar of the digital and industrial revolution.

The electronics industries sector covers a range of activities from manufacturing electronic components and equipment to assembling finished products for diverse markets, as well as production for the automotive, aerospace, medical and telecommunications sectors.

The national industrial fabric comprises nearly 150 companies employing nearly 70,000 people.

The sector exports are estimated at TND 3.5 billion in 2025, and investment accounts for nearly 15% of the industrial GDP.

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