Lebanon – LAU Medical Center – Rizk Hospital has achieved a major medical milestone with the successful performance of the first Atrial Fibrillation (AF) ablation in Lebanon and the Levant region using Abbott’s Volt technology.

The groundbreaking procedure was carried out by the medical team led by Dr. Johnny Abboud, marking a significant step forward in cardiac care at both the national and regional levels.

This innovative technology represents a new tool for the management of Atrial fibrillation, a serious condition that causes irregular heartbeats, palpitation and fatigue with a high risk of cerebrovascular accidents and heart failure.

By leveraging Volt technology, the procedure allows for more refined, data-driven intervention, improving procedural outcomes with enhanced accuracy and efficiency while minimizing risks.

From a patient care perspective, the use of Volt technology contributes to shorter procedure times, improved safety, and potentially faster recovery, ultimately leading to better long-term outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias.

This milestone further reinforces LAU Medical Center – Rizk Hospital’s position as a leading medical center for innovation and excellence, building on a strong track record of pioneering “Lebanon Firsts” within its Cardiology Division, including:

First Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) in 2012.

First Ablation of atrial fibrillation with The FARAPULSE system from Boston Scientific in 2024.

First integration of pulsed field ablation with the OPAL HDX 3D mapping in 2025.

This highlights Lebanon’s growing role in adopting and implementing advanced medical technologies in the region.

By continuously investing in state-of-the-art solutions and highly specialized expertise, the medical center remains at the forefront of delivering world-class healthcare services, while staying deeply committed to healing with compassion, placing patient dignity, empathy, and personalized care at the heart of every medical journey.