Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH–Bahrain) has recently won two prestigious awards from Global Finance magazine, having been named “Best Islamic Financial Institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain 2026” and “Best Bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain 2026”. This recognition reaffirms the Bank’s leading position in the banking sector and its ability to deliver strong performance and innovative services that meet customer expectations.

These awards are part of Global Finance’s annual evaluations, which are based on a range of criteria including asset growth, profitability, product innovation, service quality, and customer satisfaction, in addition to the opinions of financial analysts and experts worldwide.

The recognition also reflects KFH–Bahrain’s ability to adapt to economic developments and global challenges, while maintaining high levels of operational efficiency and resilience, alongside adopting the latest digital solutions and enhancing customer experience. It further underscores the Bank’s position as one of the leading Islamic banking institutions in the Kingdom and the region.

On this occasion, Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group Chief Executive Officer of KFH-Bahrain, said: “We are proud to receive these two prestigious awards from Global Finance, which reflect the confidence of leading international institutions in the strength of our business model and the success of our strategy built on innovation and sustainability, as well as our ongoing commitment to delivering advanced banking solutions that meet our customers’ needs and aspirations.”

He added: “These awards reaffirm our commitment to continuing our investment in digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency, alongside developing Shari’a-compliant banking products and services that create added value for our customers and support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

KFH–Bahrain continues to strengthen its position in the banking sector by expanding its range of services, adopting the latest financial technologies, and building strategic partnerships that support innovation and contribute to the development of the Kingdom’s financial services ecosystem, in line with national priorities towards digital transformation and sustainability.

These awards reflect the Bank’s firm commitment to institutional excellence and the delivery of best-in-class banking practices, as it continues to reinforce its position as a leading financial institution offering integrated banking solutions that meet the needs of various customer segments, while contributing to economic development and enhancing financial stability in the Kingdom and the wider region.