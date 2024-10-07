Fresh new concepts unveiled for the Railway Market, Floating Market and Fiesta Street, along with new green promenades for families and friends to enjoy

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, returns for its highly anticipated Season 29 opening on Wednesday 16 October with remarkable additions and enhancements across the destination.

Committed to making every visit memorable and continually elevating the guest experience, Global Village introduces a stunning Restaurant Plaza and three new culture-rich pavilions, inviting everyone to explore something unique each season. The Railway Market, Floating Market, and Fiesta Street have transformed with fresh, new concepts, creating the perfect ambiance and providing a spot for capturing ‘Instagrammable’ moments. New green promenades are also placed throughout the destination to provide a beautiful setting and enrich the guest experience.

Introducing the Restaurant Plaza

Located next to the Carnaval fun-fair area at Global Village, the all-new Restaurant Plaza features 11 stunning two-story-restaurants, each providing spectacular views of the destination. This phenomenal culinary hotspot is designed to offer an unmatched dining experience, where guests indulge in a variety of cuisines while enjoying the different live shows and performances, hosted on the centre-stage of the Restaurant Plaza.

Additional cultural pavilions

The three new additions raise the number of Global Village’s pavilions to 30, all celebrating over 90 cultures. Each pavilion features unique, themed facades with stalls and shopping outlets selling authentic items that represent the rich heritage of countries participating.

Transformed look infused with new concepts

The Railway Market, Floating Market and Fiesta Street have evolved through creative new design concepts to provide a panoramic picturesque experience. Fiesta street features newly introduced double-story street kiosks, allowing wider capacity for a delightful dining experience. These vibrant areas serve as focal points for culinary exploration and wonderful discoveries.

Spacious green promenades

With the introduction of new green promenades placed throughout the destination, families and friends will have the ideal ambiance to soak in the lively vibes of Global Village.

The Season 29 upgrades reinforce Global Village’s continuous dedication to create exceptional experiences for all guests and encourage return visits.

About Global Village

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million guests since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village welcomed a record-breaking 10 million guests in its longest season to date. Season 28 hosted 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also became home to 400+ performers and showcased more than 200 performances each night. Guests enjoyed 200 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million guests and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.