Dubai: Securing the pieces from Amrita Sethi’s collection “MetaREVERSED”, Fraile recognises this artist’s process and complex layering of the physical, digital and augmented reality with her new Metaverse alphabet called The AlphaBYTEs.

Fraile said about his purchase: “This is one of my favourite projects so far. So comprehensive, so thoughtful, and well executed. This project didn’t come out from a night of creativity but rather from a long time spent in the thought process, combined with tremendous creativity! I absolutely love it”

Fraile is at the forefront of a new class of ‘digital art patron’. As an investor in cryptocurrencies and a major collector of NFTs, his collection of cryptoart now contains more than 3,000 NFTs, including more than 40 works by Beeple - one which he sold for 6.6 million USD, 100 works by Pak (around half are 1of1s), more than 100 works by Refik Anadol and now 12 NFTS from Amrita Sethi’s latest collection.

Amrita has created one of the world’s first physically fractionalised, augmented reality NFT sculptures showcasing many creative aspects of what an NFT can do to merge the physical, digital and metaverse worlds. “MetaREVERSED”, Sethi’s latest creation, is a 3D physical metal sculpture, which is fractionalised into 145 physical pieces that accompany the NFTs and have augmented reality that decodes the word from Amrita’s language back into English.

With this art piece Sethi has layered slices of aluminium on top of each other to form the peaks and troughs of the sound wave of the word and each letter has different properties of rarity. You can also view the sculpture in the Metaverse in ‘Decentraland’ as well as wear an augmented reality hoodie.

To add final utility, the owners of the NFTs will be given membership to Amrita’s upcoming NFT Art house in the physical world and the Metaverse. Membership includes early mint access to future work.

Merging sound, art, and storytelling, Sethi established herself in the NFT space in 2020 with her own form of art called SoundBYTEs. She has now created her own coded Web 3.0 language that corresponds to the letters of the alphabet. This is then combined with her SoundBYTEs to create The AlphaBYTEs, a play on words also used in the NFT space.

“I believe that technology is now another tool brush for the modern artist and accessing hybrid reality is where the future of creativity lies. Being able to create alternate dimensions through technology: art is no longer just a 2D flat experience but a multi-sensory multi-dimensional and all-encompassing creative experience”

Always pushing the boundaries on ambitious projects that merge the physical and digital worlds, Amrita recently painted one of the world’s largest NFT Augmented Reality Mural at the DIFC Innovation Hub in Dubai.

The public sale of Amrita’s first collection in ‘The AlphaBYTES’ series will drop on the 29th of March, 2 days after the private sale. The reveal of which NFT each collector has gotten will happen on the 31st March.

The public whitelist for this collection is already closed; however, there are more projects in the pipeline for her fans.

She adds, “I try to make my art an experience as I want people to come along the journey and to show them that it's a revolution so now is the time to get out of the audience and into the arena. Welcome to a new world where the only limit is your imagination”

-Ends-

About Amrita Sethi (Art by Amrita)

After a successful career spanning 15+ years in some of the world's largest multinational financial companies, Amrita left the corporate world for a deeper calling, leading to the creation of a new multimedia art form called SoundBYTEs(c). From the SoundBYTE, Amrita then breaks down the artwork into smaller SoundBITs collections. SoundBYTEs merge sound, technology and storytelling with NFT's giving Amrita a perfect platform to showcase her dynamic art form. The unique idea led to her recognition and coverage with Forbes, CNN, BBC World, CNBC, Bloomberg, CoinMarketCap to winning awards, being selected for Expo 2020, and creating live activations and installations using Augmented Reality in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.