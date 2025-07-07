GIM WildCat, a Commercial Development Centre and Investor Engagement Hub, is focused on commercialising graphene-based technologies

SHARJAH, UAE – Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM), a UK-headquartered deep-tech company internationally recognised for transforming graphene, AI, and robotics into industrial-scale innovations, has opened GIM WildCat, a cutting-edge facility at Sharjah Research, Technology & Innovation Park (SRTI Park).

GIM WildCat is a Commercial Development Centre and Investor Engagement Hub. The move marks a strong new phase in GIM’s global journey, accelerating the commercialisation of revolutionary graphene-based technologies in the Middle East and beyond.

With presence in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Asia, and the US, GIM is pioneering advanced materials across key sectors through divisions such as GIM GrapheneFibre (graphene enriched carbon fibre), GIM Concrete (patented no cement no water concrete), GIM Composites, GIM StarLight Miami (AI-powered data centre cooling), GIM Medical, GIM Hydrogen, and GIM Space Station.

Located at the heart of SRTI Park, GIM WildCat has been designed with the following objectives: demonstrate next-gen graphene-enhanced products and prototypes, facilitate investor relations and strategic partnerships, enable business development and market access across MENA and Asia, and explore joint R&D initiatives within SRTI Park’s collaborative ecosystem.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, hailed the collaboration: “We are delighted to welcome Graphene Innovations Manchester to SRTI Park. Their presence brings world-class graphene technology and sustainable manufacturing closer to the region. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering next-generation industries and attracting the world’s most innovative companies to Sharjah.”

Dr. Vivek Koncherry, CEO & Chairman of GIM WildCat & GIM, said: “We are excited to launch GIM WildCat in the UAE’s most forward-thinking innovation park. We believe Sharjah and SRTI Park provide the ideal ecosystem for our technologies to thrive—commercially, scientifically, and globally.”

“Sharjah’s position as a regional innovation capital made it the perfect choice. With SRTI Park’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, streamlined regulatory environment, and close ties to leading academic and research institutions, GIM has found a true innovation partner to propel its ambitions forward,” Dr. Koncherry added.

The launch of GIM WildCat signals GIM’s deep commitment to the region’s growth, sustainability goals, and innovation-driven economy. The company seeks to collaborate with investors and customers to enable them to experience the technologies shaping the future—right from the UAE.

Graphene is a single honeycomb layer of carbon atoms that is harder than diamond, stronger than steel, lighter than aluminum, more conductive than copper, impermeable to gases, and more flexible and elastic than rubber.

Graphene Innovations Manchester is a multi-award-winning world leader in applying graphene across various sectors, integrating robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and extensive expertise in two-dimensional (2D) materials.