Pricing discipline, product-mix optimization, and operational efficiencies supported a 23.5% YoY rise in gross profit to AED 1.2 billion and drove strong operating profit growth.

Progressed implementation of modernizing enterprise systems to enhance data visibility and scalability.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ghitha Holding PJSC (“Ghitha” or the “Group”; ADX: Ghitha), a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of 2PointZero, has announced its consolidated financial results for the full-year ended 31 December 2025.

Revenue for the period increased 13.5% YoY to AED 5.6 billion, driven by organic growth across core business lines, contributions from acquisitions completed during the year, and the full-year impact of prior-year acquisitions. Recent integrations and optimization initiatives across subsidiaries enhanced scale and operational depth throughout the Group’s platform, supporting steady top-line momentum across Ghitha’s key categories.

Gross profit increased 23.5% YoY to AED 1.2 billion, while operating profit rose 39.4% YoY to AED 318.7 million in FY25, driven by pricing discipline, cost efficiencies, and a more optimized product mix.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said: “2025 was defined by disciplined execution and structural progress across the Group. We strengthened our core platforms through targeted consolidation, including the formation of the Al Ain Farms Group, the integration of Al Jazira Poultry and Arabian Farms, reinforcing our dairy & protein platform. We also realigned our agriculture and fresh-produce operations through the transfer of Al Hashemeya to NRTC, and expanded our fresh and organic offering through the acquisition of Ripe Organic. As a result, Ghitha today operates on a more scalable and resilient platform, positioning us well to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.

Looking ahead, Ghitha will remain focused on reinforcing integration across its food and agriculture ecosystem, advancing digital capabilities, and selectively deploying capital to strengthen category leadership. With a more streamlined portfolio and a stronger operating platform in place, the Group is well positioned to deliver consistent performance and support national food security objectives.’’

During the year, Ghitha advanced a series of strategic transactions and integration initiatives aimed at strengthening its core operating platforms and enhancing value-chain alignment across the Group.

A key milestone was the formation of the Al Ain Farms Group, the UAE’s newly established national food champion, which brings together five leading brands (Al Ain Farms, Marmum, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira, and Saha) under a unified operating platform. The integration of Al Jazira Poultry and Arabian Farms further strengthened Ghitha’s dairy & protein capabilities, enhancing scale, improving coordination across operations, and unlocking synergies across key categories. In parallel, the consolidation of poultry operations, particularly within the eggs division, improved capacity utilization and supported stronger operating leverage.

In parallel, Ghitha continued to optimize its agriculture and fresh produce operations through NRTC Group, including the sale of Agrinv (Al Hashemeya) to NRTC and NRTC’s subsequent acquisition of Ripe Organic in Q4-2025. The addition of Ripe Organic strengthens the Group’s fresh and organic offering, deepens relationships with local farming partners, and enhances farm-to-market integration across the value chain.

Collectively, these initiatives reflect Ghitha’s broader M&A and portfolio optimization strategy to drive growth through scale, revenue diversification, category leadership, and deeper vertical integration.

On the technology front, Ghitha continues the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, a strategic move that will enhance agility and integration. The implementation is expected to enhance financial visibility, operational control, and scalability across the platform.

In October 2025, Ghitha Holding was included in a strategic merger plan announced by its parent company IHC to combine 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding into a single listed entity valued at approximately AED 120 billion, named 2PointZero Group. Upon completion in November 2025, Ghitha became a listed subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, maintaining its leadership role in the UAE’s food-security and agri-food sectors while integrating into the new group’s governance and growth framework. Under the continued leadership of Falal Ameen, Ghitha will remain central to advancing 2PointZero’s integrated food and consumer platform.

About Ghitha Holding:

Ghitha Holding PJSC is a private joint stock company incorporated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It operates as a subsidiary of 2PointZero. Ghitha emerged as an investment holding company; with its portfolio of operating subsidiaries and associates consisting of: Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy Farm, Al Jazira Poultry Farm, Arabian Farms, Al Ajban Poultry, Alliance Food Company, Zee Stores International, Delice Supermarket, Agrinv (Al Hashemeya), Royal Horizon Holding, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company, Mirak, NRTC Group, Ripe Fresh Trading LLC, Apex Investment PSC (ADX: APEX), Invictus Investments (ADX: INVICTUS), Anina Culinary and International Food Industries,. The Group is collectively engaged in dairy, poultry, fish, agriculture, food commodities, edible oils, trading and distribution.

www.ghitha.com

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

