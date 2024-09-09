Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Discover Yas Theme Parks like never before with an incredible offer for unlimited fun! Guests can explore 4 iconic Yas Island parks for just AED 169 per park, enjoying up to 50% off entry to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For just AED 675 per person, guests can embark on a fun-filled adventure across all four parks, saving up to AED 685. This multi-park ticket allows visitors to explore the best of Yas Island and extends the entertainment even further—guests have the flexibility to visit all four parks within six days of their first visit.

Whether seeking the thrill of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s exhilarating rides, the family fun of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the splashes of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi or the marine wonders of SeaWorld® Abu Dhabi, this exclusive offer makes it easier than ever to enjoy everything Yas Island has to offer.

To make visiting even more convenient, Yas Island offers a free shuttle bus service from various locations across the UAE, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Ajman and more. Guests can easily hop on a bus from a nearby location to enjoy a hassle-free trip to the destination. For further information on the shuttle bus services please click here.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal to create unforgettable memories at Yas Theme Parks. For further information please visit Yas Theme Parks Website’s here.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari.

In 2020, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk experience for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 60 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of ‘Thrills’ at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards along with ‘Best Theme Park” at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and won a Gold Stevie Award in 2023.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

About Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, operated by Miral Experiences, is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi took home over 60 accolades from prestigious industry entities. In 2021, the waterpark was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Waterpark’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Best Waterpark in the Middle East’ by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’. In 2022, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi received the Silver Award for Innovation in Consumer Events - GWR Live Event by MENA Stevie Awards, Bronze for Waterpark of the Year 2021 by Mother, Baby & Child magazine, Traveler's Choice Best of the Best 2022 (Top 1%) by Trip Advisor, Award for Outstanding Achievement - Live Events by Stevie Awards and Middle East's Leading Water Park by World Travel Awards. Most recently in 2023, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi received the Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events by MENA Stevie Awards and was named Best of the Best Things to Do in 2023 by TripAdvisor. Most recently it received the title of ‘Middle East's Leading Water Park’ at the World Travel Awards 2023.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.yaswaterworld.com

About Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park and the largest in the region which promises unforgettable experiences for the whole family operated by Miral Experiences. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB™ Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has won over 40 prestigious industry awards. In 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others. In 2022, the park was granted the MENA Stevie Awards, What’s On Awards, International Travel Awards, Stevie Awards, World Travel Awards, THEA TEA Awards and Arabian Best of Best Awards among others. Most recently it won the Gold Award for Innovation in the Use of Viral Media in 2023 at the MENA Stevie Awards, along with the Best Family Theme Park (Region / Continent Level) at the International Business Awards. In 2023 the theme park also held the title of Best Day Out at the MENALAC Awards and most recently received the title ‘Best use of limited budget’ in a campaign at the 2023 MEPRA Awards.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros. Discovery’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, the leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

For more information, please visit: WBWorldYasIsland.com.

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi operated by Miral Experiences is the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating ‘One Ocean’ story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists, and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region serving as an advanced

marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on United Parks & Resorts’ legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the Center aims to bring

SeaWorld’s over 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with United Parks & Resorts and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. This first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com

