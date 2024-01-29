GU-Q students were recognized as innovative thinkers and problem solvers throughout COP28. Rania Harrara (GU-Q’25) was a Greenpeace MENA delegate, serving on the MENA Feminist Task Force, and co-authoring the MENA Feminist Demands, while Mohammed Usrof (GU-Q’25) participated as an International Youth Climate Delegate representing Palestine for the UAE COP28 Presidency's program, the IYCDP. He also represented YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), during the Joint Opening Plenary.



Being selected as a youth delegate paved the way for Mohammed to advocate for environmental justice and human rights among the heads of state and meet with the UN Secretary-General. “The highlights were this journey of diplomacy and climate activism, but also raising awareness of human rights and justice,” he said while acknowledging the benefit of his GU-Q experience and advocacy in Washington, DC. “What makes a great institution or university elite is the people in it and the mentorship opportunities ... the in-person exposure to critical analysis skills.” Usrof highlighted his research at GU-Q in gender and economic development, migration, and the political economy of the Gaza Strip on panels, workshops, and political actions, where he pushed for Arab voices and Palestinian representation in negotiation spaces.



Dr. Raha Hakimdavar, Hydrologist and Senior Advisor to the Dean of Georgetown University Earth Commons Institute and the Dean of GU-Q, and Environmental Ethicist Dr. Jamie Olsen, Manager of Instructional Design and Educational Technology at GU-Q, led the university’s involvement at the summit, including presenting the findings of a conference they organized, and leading a study trip to the summit for a group of ten competitively-selected university students.

A high-level conference at GU-Q a month before COP28 on “Sustaining the Oasis: Envisioning the Future of Water Security in the Gulf,” gathered key issues and opportunities from regional experts, which were presented by Dr. Hakimdavar and Dr. Olsen at the climate summit during a panel titled “Sustaining the Oasis: Policy Insights on Water Security, Climate Change, and Ethics.” The importance of interdisciplinary dialogue, and Universities as sources of informed youth and research-led policymaking were key takeaways.



“The younger generations were born into a world fully engulfed in the impacts of climate change, so their sense of awareness, their understanding of environmental justice and the global nature of our world, and sense of activism is very powerful. In the education system, we must embrace this, to grow and allow that space,” said Dr. Hakimdavar, who also shared her expertise at thematic sessions on climate change adaptation through weather modification and building youth capacity for climate action in the Global South.



Dr. Olsen, who led the student experience trip, and organized a pre-trip COP28 bootcamp with Qatar Foundation, noted the importance of involving international affairs students in major conferences that shape the future of the planet. “Our presence at COP28 was an opportunity to shape the current trajectory of climate action in the Gulf region, but also create a valuable experiential learning opportunity to prepare our students as future climate decision-makers.”

Mariia Sorokina (GU-Q’26) agreed, reflecting: “It was a crucial opportunity for me to delve into discussions and insights that profoundly impact my future.” For Meryam Hashmi (GU-Q’25), who attended the launch of the Global Tipping Points Report, the experience inspired further study and action; she noted, “There are positive tipping points that can be triggered by radical and effective policy-making.”



GU-Q is currently accepting applications from all students interested in pursuing their studies in Culture and Politics, International Economics, International History, International Politics, and more, with an admissions deadline of February 1. Prospective students can learn more at https://www.qatar.georgetown.edu/admissions/.



About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with the Qatar Foundation, builds upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Georgetown’s unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also hosts the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership graduate degree programs.

For more information, please contact Nahla El Sherif at +974 3006 6412