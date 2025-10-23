New feature integrates intercom support and SIP-based audio into unified platform to accelerate incident response and enhance situational awareness.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, announced the addition of cloud-native audio communications capabilities to Security Center SaaS. Building on more than a decade of experience in delivering intercom and SIP-based audio solutions in its on-premises platform, Genetec is now bringing real-time voice capabilities to the same intuitive cloud-based interface that already unifies video, access control, and intrusion monitoring.

Whether handling day-to-day operations or coordinating an emergency response, security teams in sectors such as education, retail, and healthcare, can now use real-time audio, access control, and video to make faster, more informed decisions. With communications built directly into Security Center SaaS, operators interact with individuals at entry points, verify identities with live video, and take immediate action without having to switch tools or interfaces.

“Our goal is to give customers the same freedom with audio that they already expect from video and access control,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc. “Organizations can choose the intercom devices that best fit their needs, and manage them through a single cloud-native platform without being tied into a vendor’s proprietary ecosystem.”

Communications for Security Center SaaS can support anything from a few intercoms to thousands across large enterprises. Because it is cloud-native and built on an open architecture, organizations can start small, test deployments with minimal investment, and expand quickly using the intercom devices that best suit their needs. At launch, the feature will support intercom devices from Axis, with plans to add more vendors in future releases.

“The native integration of Axis intercoms into Security Center SaaS built with Axis Cloud Connect means customers get enterprise-grade communications without the complexity of standalone systems. Security teams can manage Axis intercoms directly in the same platform they use for video surveillance, access control, event-to-action automation, forensic search, data analysis, and more. This improves situational awareness and helps operators respond to incidents more effectively,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP Americas, Axis Communications.

Strong cybersecurity and privacy features are built into the design of Security Center SaaS. Like video and access control, audio data is handled as confidential information and secured with encrypted communications to safeguard data in transit. Audit trails provide accountability during investigations, and automated software updates with regular security patches keep the system current against emerging threats.

Communications for Security Center SaaS is now available through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners.