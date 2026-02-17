Dubai, UAE – General Motors (GM) Africa & Middle East closed 2025 with strong momentum as it enters its 100th anniversary in the region, delivering 33% sales growth compared to 2024, driven by demand in key markets by its award-winning Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac lineup, alongside global recognition for vehicle excellence.

In the Middle East, GM recorded 7% year-over-year growth, led by its flagship pick-up trucks Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, UAE and Bahrain. Across GM’s full-size SUV lineup - Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, sales grew by 7%, with double-digit gains in Kuwait, UAE, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Qatar. Meanwhile, GM Egypt posted a record‑breaking 154% sales performance in 2025 compared to 2024, underpinned by its milestone launch of the locally produced 2025 all‑new Chevrolet Optra and supported by the market’s economic recovery, while Chevrolet continuing to lead the market.

This successful business performance is further underscored by major global awards for GM’s 2026 vehicle lineup.

Honored models include Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing by Car and Driver’s 10Best Cars, where the models were praised for precision engineering, manual transmission availability, and supercharged performance. The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette earned a spot on Car and Driver’s 10Best Car’s list, including the Stingray with the Z51 package and all‑wheel‑drive E‑Ray. Editors highlighted the Stingray coupe with the Z51 package for reaching 0–100 km/h in 3 seconds and the E‑Ray for a 0–100 km/h time as low as 2.6 seconds, praising both for their sharp handling, strong grip, and refined ride. On 10Best Trucks & SUVs, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL were commended for comfort, agility, and towing capacity up to 3,810 kg.

Adding to the accolades, TopGear.com awarded GM three titles in its inaugural U.S. Car Awards: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 – U.S. Supercar of the Year, Cadillac LYRIQ-V – U.S. SUV of the Year, and Cadillac – U.S. Manufacturer of the Year. The ZR1 impressed with its twin-turbo 5.5L V8 producing up to 1,064 horsepower. and Nürburgring lap records, while LYRIQ-V, Cadillac’s first EV with a “V” badge, delivered 0–100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with Velocity Max.

Commenting on the results, Rohan Fernandes, Managing Director of Commercial Operations at GM Africa & Middle East, said: “2025 was a defining year for General Motors in the region because our customers and dealer partners made it one. Their passion for our capable pickups and iconic full‑size SUVs continues to power our growth across the Middle East. As we continue to offer a wide range of vehicles that fit every price point across all propulsions, paired with our pioneering in‑vehicle connected technology experience enabled by OnStar, we’re reshaping mobility in the region. Our momentum is clearly recognized by global awards from Car and Driver and TopGear.com, reinforcing our commitment to engineering excellence, innovation and customer value.”

Fernandes added, “At GM Africa and Middle East, we are proud to be celebrating our centenary in the region – 100 years of bringing customers world-class vehicles and leading technology that they have come to love and trust under our Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac brands. We are embarking on our next 100 years with exciting, new products and innovations – such as the world’s first true hands-free driving technology, Super Cruise* 2026 will be a landmark year.”

* Super Cruise features may vary by country and are subject to local regulatory approvals.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. In the region, GM represents Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

