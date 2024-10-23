Dubai, UAE – To commemorate the festive season, UAE's favorite Indian restaurant – Gazebo, adds a new milestone to its roster with the 35th location opening at Dubai Silicon Oasis, also known as a hub for knowledge & innovation. The new branch in Silicon Central Mall is all set to offer a royal culinary experience to the new Dubai area, a flourishing location that caters to students, among others.

With the festive season approaching, Gazebo is launching the X’tra Large size of biryani, suitable for 6-7 pax—an ideal choice for families, corporate events, and large gatherings. For other group settings, Gazebo’s biryanis are available in a variety of sizes, including Classic (serving 1-2 pax), Large (suitable for 3-4 pax), and XXXL (perfect for up to 10 pax).

“Our passion lies in delivering a memorable experience to our patrons through dishes inspired by the rich Indian heritage. With every new location added to Gazebo’s chain, we endeavor to uphold the highest standards in flavour and presentation as part of our unwavering dedication towards guaranteeing unparalled quality in every bite. This is reflective of our commitment to ensure meticulous attention to detail so that each dish has its own distinctive flavour profile, standing out individually and enhancing the overall dining experience.” said Danish Irfan, Director at Gazebo Restaurant.

The restaurant chain aims to redefine Indian cuisine, merging its classic charm with a modern twist and unique design elements that elevate the brand. Whether you're craving biryani, curries, or other delectable delights, Gazebo offers an exquisite spread and unmatched hospitality with a comfortable elite ambience for epicures who love Indian cuisine.

About Gazebo:

Established in Dubai in the year 2000, Gazebo is acclaimed for exquisite Indian delicacies and unrivaled services. It is a premier Indian restaurant chain in the UAE, renowned for its authentic and delectable Indian cuisine. Established as a home-grown brand, Gazebo has become a beloved dining destination, known especially for its Dum Pukht Biryani and Butter Chicken. Each Gazebo restaurant offers a rich, family-friendly dining experience, making every visit a memorable culinary journey.

Instagram: Gazeborestaurant

For more information, you can reach us at:

Vinisha Khatwani

PR and Communications Lead, ByNiggi

Vinisha@byniggi.com