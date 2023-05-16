Saudi Arabia: Gathern, the leading peer-to-peer (P2P) hospitality brand in Saudi Arabia that connects travelers with local hosts, offering authentic experiences and high-quality accommodations, has partnered with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform.

With over 50,000 units across the country, Gathern plans to leverage MoEngage’s capabilities for timely and real-time communication with customers based on their behavioral actions, cohorts, and internal analysis.

“Gathern has become the master key to exploring Saudi Arabia and for us, clear communication remains of utmost importance as it helps in brand building. With MoEngage, we are able to overcome challenges by automating our martech stack and having real-time communication that matches customer needs”, said Hassan El-Tahan, Vice President of Growth, Gathern

“We are proud to join hands with Gathern and assist them in their endeavor of providing superior customer experience with timely communication, based on customer touchpoints, through the right channel”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, Middle East, MoEngage.

Gathern joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Gathern

Gathern is a P2P marketplace for vacation rentals licensed by MT. Gathern offers a wide range of advantages for both Guests and Hosts. With over 50,000 units across the country, Gathern is your master key to exploring Saudi Arabia and experiencing its rich culture and traditions.

