DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:– Business solutions provider Transguard Group and security solutions provider GardaWorld Federal Services announced today that its joint venture, GardaWorld-Transguard Group UAE, has been awarded the security contracts for both the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi and its Consulate in Dubai.

“Transguard has long set the standard for security in the UAE and the region, and to secure these contracts with the American government speaks to the incredible professionalism of our security team,” says Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.

Mobilisation of the contract took place in late May 2022.

The news follows the launch of GardaWorld Federal Services-Transguard Group UAE, the joint venture between Dubai-based Transguard and GardaWorld Federal Services, the U.S.-based subsidiary of GardaWorld Security Corporation, the world’s largest privately owned integrated security and risk company.

About GardaWorld Federal Services-Transguard Group UAE:

Established in May 2022, the GardaWorld Federal Services-Transguard Group UAE joint venture allows Transguard security professionals to work closely with the Washington, D.C. based office GardaWorld Federal Services, a leading provider of security, medical, and response logistics services, to support their initiatives in high profile, strategic U.S. government contracts throughout the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

*Source: AETOSWire

