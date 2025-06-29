The new warehouse spans 27,000 square meters and provides 10,000 job opportunities throught the e-commerce ecosystem

The warehouse represents a pivotal step in strengthening Jumia’s operational and services .

In a new move that reflects its strong commitment to the Egyptian market, Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has inaugurated its latest integrated warehouse in Egypt, located on the Suez Road.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Dr. Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo.

The new warehouse covers an area exceeding 27,000 square meters and serves as an integrated logistics center aimed at enhancing storage and distribution efficiency, accelerating delivery across all governorates, particularly in Upper Egypt. This warehouse marks one of Jumia’s largest investments in Egypt and reaffirms the company’s strong confidence in Egypt’s economic and logistical position on the African continent.

This new investment is a pivotal step in enhancing Jumia’s production and service capabilities. The warehouse boasts a strategic location and large capacity, enabling it to accommodate thousands of products across various categories. It is equipped with the latest smart management and storage systems, contributing to faster order processing and improved customer satisfaction. The facility is a cornerstone of Jumia’s logistics network, supporting future expansion plans and providing a robust infrastructure to serve sellers and consumers more efficiently—aligned with the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services and advancing Egypt’s digital economy.

The investment also supports local products and manufacturing by offering customized solutions for Egyptian merchants and manufacturers through Jumia’s platform.

Jumia announced that the new warehouse is expected to create up to 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities through the ecosystem in the coming years, enhancing the company’s role in supporting the national economy and empowering Egyptian youth.

Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly praised Jumia’s successes in the Egyptian market over the past years, now crowned by this new warehouse investment. He stated:

"We welcome this move by Jumia, which reflects the trust that major global companies have in Egypt’s investment climate. We look forward to more partnerships that support the state's goals in digital transformation, the development of logistics infrastructure, and the provision of job opportunities for Egyptian youth."

Mr. Abdel Latif Olama, CEO of Jumia Egypt, expressed his happiness with the visit and the Egyptian government’s interest in promising companies like Jumia. He stated:

"We are proud of this achievement, which reflects Jumia’s long-term investment commitment in Egypt. We view Egypt as a strategic hub for our operations in the region. This warehouse represents a qualitative leap in the level of services we provide to our customers and partners, and it supports our vision of becoming an integrated platform that combines technology and logistics across the continent. It will also contribute to our growth in the Egyptian market."

This expansion supports Jumia’s advanced tech operations in Egypt, which hosts one of the group’s largest technology centers in Africa. This contributes to developing smart supply chain solutions and enhancing the customer experience.

Egypt is one of Jumia’s largest technology hubs, home to a distinguished group of engineers and developers working on digital solutions and smart logistics systems to support operations across various African countries.

During the event, Engineer Abdel Latif Olama presented a detailed presentation highlighting Jumia’s achievements in the Egyptian and African markets, along with the company’s future plans, reaffirming the strategic importance of Egypt as a key operational hub in the region.

The Prime Minister also met with Jumia’s team, who gave him a detailed explanation of the e-commerce logistics operations within the warehouse, providing him with first-hand insight into how orders are managed and fulfilled—from receiving to shipping to customers across the country.

The warehouse inauguration is part of a broader strategic expansion plan being implemented by Jumia to enhance its infrastructure across the continent, contributing to accelerated growth. Similar facilities have already been launched in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana, and Morocco, further cementing Jumia’s position as a key partner in driving digital transformation and economic development in Africa.